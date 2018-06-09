Pregnant Kenya Moore Exercises Amid ‘RHOA’ Demotion Reports

There's rampant speculation that Kenya has been fired or demoted from the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta.'

Kenya Moore, star of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, showed off her burgeoning baby bump while working out on an elliptical trainer.

“Trying to stay fit for baby!” Moore wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo, where she promoted a fitness apparel line that she’s apparently paid to market.

In the snapshot, Kenya smiles broadly while wearing a black workout bra and white tights, which accentuated her tiny baby bump.

As the Inquisitr has reported, Moore has put to rest speculation that she was faking her pregnancy in order to remain on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the highest-rated of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchises.

Kenya Is A Longtime Fitness Fanatic

Moore, who won the Miss USA Pageant in 1993, is a longtime fitness buff who exercises regularly and frequently posted bikini photos on Instagram before getting married. In 2013, Moore released a workout video called “Kenya Moore: Booty Boot Camp.”

Kenya, 47, revealed that she finally got pregnant after undergoing in-vitro fertilization with her new husband, New York businessman Marc Daly.

Thanks to her healthy, fitness-focused lifestyle, Moore said her pregnancy hasn’t been too rough so far.

“I’m tired, obviously. I don’t have the stamina that I had before, so I’m taking it a little easy,” Kenya told People. “I don’t feel that bad. I don’t feel hyper-emotional.”

She added: “I have a little bit of sensitivity to smells that make me nauseous, and had a slight loss of appetite. But I’ve been okay!”

Moore said she cried when she saw her first ultra-sound, calling her pregnancy “a miracle.”

This is the first photo Kenya posted that spotlighted her baby bump. Many on social media are still skeptical that she’s really pregnant.

There are multiple reports that Moore was fired from the Real Housewives of Atlanta after a disastrous season 10, during which she refused to allow her new husband to be filmed, as Ebony reported.

At the Season 10 RHOA reunion special, Bravo executive Andy Cohen said Kenya’s husband told producers that he does not like the reality TV show because he believes it portrays black women in a negative light.

Eva Marcille Gets Her ‘RHOA’ Peach

Whether or not Kenya has been fired, a replacement cast member for the Real Housewives of Atlanta was recently hired.

Reality TV veteran Eva Marcille, who won Season 3 of America’s Next Top Model in 2004, has been named a new “housewife” for the hit franchise.

Eva is friends with RHOA veterans NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss, so she fits right in with the cast.

Marcille recently gave birth to her second child and is engaged to Atlanta attorney Michael Sterling. Eva’s upcoming wedding is sure to be a juicy story line for season 11 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.