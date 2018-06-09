Olivia Munn Opens Up About Her Own Battle With Depression, Suicidal Thoughts As She Remembers Anthony Bourdain

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star reaches out to anyone in a dark place, urging them to 'try every single option you can before making a choice that cannot be undone.'

On the heels of Anthony Bourdain’s shocking suicide, Olivia Munn opened up about a few personal demons of her own regarding the subject, reports the Daily Mail. In a touching tribute to the celebrity chef and TV host, Munn revealed that she had been coping with “anxiety and sporadic bouts of depression” throughout much of her life as an adult.

Bourdain’s suicide at 61 touched home and prompted the beautiful Zoolander 2 actress to speak out, leading her to pour her heart out in a lengthy post on Instagram about her own personal struggles with depression and suicide.

“I have lived with anxiety and sporadic bouts of depression for most of my adult life. 10 years ago I tackled it, learned to fully understand it and haven’t felt the dark depths of depression in about a decade.”

If anything, Anthony Bourdain’s tragic suicide and Olivia Munn’s confession about her personal thoughts of ending it all, illustrate the conclusion that having fame, money and good looks don’t particularly make you immune to depression and suicidal thoughts.

Anthony Bourdain ???? A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jun 8, 2018 at 6:52am PDT

Olivia Munn importantly pointed out in her post that many people do not understand what takes someone to a dark place and to where they are convinced that they want to die by their own hand. However, she went on to write that she believes they do it because there is an “ongoing, relentless darkness that is too painful to endure anymore.”

Olivia Munn’s post also contained a list of international suicide hotlines.

Also in the post, Munn urged anyone who felt low to talk to someone about it. She went on to write that you don’t necessarily have to be coping with depression or anxiety to sink to a low point in your life, explaining that sad and traumatic events can trigger feelings of despair.

She emphatically wrote that she has been where they have been and to believe her when she says that “SUICIDE IS NOT THE RIGHT CHOICE.”

Olivia Munn is one of the latest celebrities to speak out in the aftermath of Anthony Bourdain’s suicide, including Val Kilmer, who, according to the Inquisitr, rebuked Bourdain for his “selfish” act.

Rebuking may be a strong reaction to suicide, but some strong discouragement of going down that path is healthy. That’s because the risk of contagion after famous suicides such as those of fashion designer Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain is a real phenomenon. And many should be cognizant of certain risk factors related to it, reports CNN. In fact, there was a 9.85 percent increase and an additional 1,841 deaths attributable to suicide in the U.S. in the four months after Robin Williams committed suicide in 2014.

Takeaways to this include the fact that suicide is not a glamorous or a viable option because someone that is looked up to, such as a celebrity, does it. There are no do-overs, as Olivia Munn points out in her post. Lastly, Munn called on those suffering from feelings of hopelessness to “try every single option you can before making a choice that cannot be undone.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.