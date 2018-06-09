Jordan Kimball’s Intentions Questioned In New ‘Bachelorette’ Sneak Peek

The male model with the active Tinder history is grilled by Becca Kufrin’s other suitors over his motives for signing on to the dating show.

Jordan Kimball is defending his brand—and his brand is “him.” The standout Bachelorette contestant is already butting heads with the other guys on Becca Kufrin’s season of the ABC reality show, and in the upcoming episode, he will accuse one of them of trying to wreck his image.

ABC posted a sneak peek clip of the upcoming third episode of The Bachelorette which shows one of Becca’s suitors, David Ravitz, grilling Jordan about his true intentions for signing on to the dating show. Not only does David call out Jordan for his 4000 Tinder matches, noting that his wipe percentage on the dating app is 100, but he accuses him of only signing on to The Bachelorette to boost his modeling career. It is clear David doesn’t think Jordan is on Becca’s season of the show for the “right reasons.”

In The Bachelorette clip, which you can see below, David pokes fun the “pensive” look on Jordan ‘s face as he calls him out for his Tinder activity and his modeling career. Kimball fires back by accusing David of trying to wreck his image, and he warns him that he will fail miserably. Jordan Kimball informs his rival that he is a Wilhelmina model, then drops a classic Jordanism by telling him:

“If you’re trying to tear down my image and my three-year contract with them it’s pretty serious…If you’re trying to do that you’re failing because it’s in everything I do. It’s the way I walk, it’s the way I talk. So if you’re going to try to wreck my image you’ll never succeed and you want to know why? Because my image is me.”

Jordan is already one of #TheBachelorette's most talked-about contestants—here's what we know about the male model: https://t.co/fSfucl6zkz — PeopleStyle (@peoplestyle) June 5, 2018

Jordan Kimball was a successful model well before he signed on to The Bachelorette. The Wilhelmina modeling agency is one of the most prestigious in the world, and Kimball’s Instagram page boasts plenty of professional photos from his past shoots for the famous agency.

According to Pop Sugar, Jordan Kimball graduated from the College of Central Florida with a business specialist degree but went on to model for brands that include Quay Australia sunglasses and Boarding Pass NYC. Jordan was even featured on John Craig’s Fall/Winter 2017 cover and was part of an “engagement” photo shoot for wedding planning company Lavish Designs and Events, so we know he looks good in formalwear should Becca choose to take him to her Bachelorette finale.

You can see David and Jordan’s blowout fight on The Bachelorette below.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.