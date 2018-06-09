Elon Musk And The Boring Company Hold First Pick Up Party For Flamethrowers In Los Angeles

1,000 flamethrowers are being distributed today by The Boring Company at the first Not-A Flamethrower pickup party and buyers are ecstatic.

Crowds of ecstatic customers are busy picking up flamethrowers in Los Angeles as Elon Musk distributes the first thousand flamethrowers today that were ordered through The Boring Company.

After Musk sold 20,000 of his company’s flamethrowers, it was announced that The Boring Company would be holding special pick up parties for their excited customers, as ABC7 reports.

While this was a wildly popular move for those who had ordered the flamethrowers, a few politicians found that the idea didn’t sit too well with them. Assemblyman Miguel Santiago was one of these individuals, who quipped, “I thought it was a joke, quite frankly.”

Alarmed, Santiago decided that he would try to introduce a bill to slow down the sale of The Boring Company’s flamethrowers. However, he quickly discovered that it was perfectly legal to build flamethrowers as long as they shoot out flames that are under 10 feet.

“We found out that anybody can market a flamethrower so long as it’s less than 10 feet, no matter how wide the flame is, and there’s absolutely no regulation for it. We can just go ahead and do this and that’s what alarmed us.”

The gun lobby, however, was not amused. Despite the fact that Elon Musk’s flamethrowers are clearly not guns, they fervently objected to Miguel’s bill, which was finally quashed, with Santiago noting that “Our bill right now is in the appropriations committee in the suspends file.”

First 1000 Boring Company Flamethrowers being picked up today! pic.twitter.com/hBMp5fGzAB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

Despite so many sales of The Boring Company’s flamethrowers and with Elon Musk’s customers eager for their new toys, Miguel Santiago commented that he simply could not understand the appeal of such a device.

“In a perfect world, I don’t see any reason why anybody needs something like this out of a legitimate commercial use.”

The clever idea behind these flamethrower pick up parties originally stemmed from the fact that shipping these devices proved to be quite difficult given the fact that they contained propane.

As such, Musk and SpaceX engineer Steve Davis thought that it would be a much better idea to do custom deliveries of the flamethrowers for those that had purchased them, according to Teslarati.

But The Boring Company had an even bigger surprise for their customers, and this was to hold a special flamethrower pick up party on June 9 in Los Angeles so that the first thousand flamethrowers could be personally distributed, something that has gone down as a treat with buyers.

Nothing makes your baby more zen than a few gentle puffs of a TBC Flamethrower pic.twitter.com/HewJf66hh2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

In a quaint message to flamethrower buyers, The Boring Company sent out an email alerting customers to today’s pickup party in Los Angeles.

“Anyways, we are hosting a Not-a-Flamethrower pickup party in Los Angeles on June 9, 2018, from noon to 5 pm. Up to 1,000 customers can pick up their Not-a-Flamethrower, toast some marshmallows, take some fun pics, prep to take on a zombie horde, and (of course) receive a refund for their shipping charges. Only eligible customers who have signed the terms and conditions and have registered at www.boringcompany.com/pickup may attend. Don’t worry if you can’t make it; all Not-a-Flamethrowers will ship out this summer! Where should we throw our next pick up party?”

With so many flamethrowers having been sold by The Boring Company, enthusiastic customers are hoping that Elon Musk will be holding another Not-A-Flamethrower party at a later date.