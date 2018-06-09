Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Gift For Kanye West Was His Own ‘Rick And Morty’ Song

Kim Kardashian’s husband is apparently a massive Rick and Morty fan, so she decided to get Kanye West a birthday present inspired by his favorite TV series, as reported by Billboard. A Mr. Meeseeks box would be the ideal gift for the Rick and Morty fan who has everything, but it’s kind of hard to get your hands on one if you don’t have a portal gun to get you to whichever dimension the cube full of helpful blue beings comes from.

Luckily for Kanye, Kim Kardashian has just discovered that she doesn’t need a portal gun to get what she wants; she can also use her celebrity to open doors. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she successfully used her star power to convince President Donald Trump to grant clemency to Alice Johnson, a great-grandmother serving a life sentence in prison for a non-violent drug offense. The result of her visit to the Oval Office left many people stunned, and so did her successful appeal to the co-creator of Rick and Morty.

Some netizens can’t believe that Kim convinced Justin Roiland to create a custom Rick and Morty birthday song for Kanye West, but that’s exactly what she did. Perhaps this is what the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was referring to in her Instagram birthday message for Kanye when she credited the rapper with inspiring her “to make the impossible always become a reality.”

Kim Kardashian decided to share Kanye’s Rick and Morty birthday song on Twitter for everyone in the multiverse to enjoy. The song features spoken vocals by Roiland, who voices the Adult Swim series’ titular characters, and music by synthpop band Chaos Chaos. It’s actually not so much of a “song” as it is a conversation between Rick and Morty, who are talking about sneaking into Kanye West’s bedroom on his 41st birthday. Morty is being his usual Morty self by telling Rick that it’s a bad idea, but he can’t stop his grandpa from crawling up under the covers with Kanye. Things take a turn for the even weirder as Rick kisses Kanye on the forehead, writes on his leg, and takes a lock of his hair so that he can make Kanye clones. You can check out the song below.

Some Rick and Morty fans weren’t exactly thrilled about Kim Kardashian’s birthday gift.

“Way to ruin my favorite show,” wrote one of her Twitter followers in response to the video.

No!! Not Rick and Morty. Can you please keep your vapid family from infecting everything? If you have your way the whole world will be injected by you no talent sleazeballs. That includes your delusional husband who samples everything and calls himself talented. — JLee (@jlee462) June 9, 2018

However, others were impressed that Kim was partially responsible for the video’s creation. One Twitter user even equated Kanye’s birthday present to Alice Johnson’s freedom.

“First you ACTUALLY convince Trump to commute Alice Marie Johnson’s prison sentence. Now this? What is happening?” wrote the admirer of Kim’s recent efforts.

Kanye West also deserves some credit for the video; it wouldn’t exist if he weren’t such a massive Rick and Morty fanboy. Last month, he took to Twitter to proclaim that it’s his favorite show, and he revealed that he’s seen every episode five times. According to Vulture, Kanye also showed Justin Roiland some love recently by inviting him to the album listening party that he and Kid Cudi held on Friday.

There’s no word on whether those Kanye clones will ever make an appearance on Rick and Morty, but Kanye has lent his voice and his likeness to an animated series before; as reported by MTV News, he spoofed himself by voicing a character named Kenny West on The Cleveland Show.

If Kim Kardashian wants to top this year’s birthday gift for Kanye West, she might want to start lobbying Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon for a guest appearance by Kanye on a future episode of Rick and Morty. Or she could just get him a plumbus.