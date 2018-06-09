Camilla Parker Bowles Went Rogue With Her Dress For Trooping The Colour

The Duchess of Cornwall chose an unexpected outfit for the celebration.

It looks like Camilla Parker Bowles decided to take more risks with her fashion choices recently, and she could even find herself following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle when it comes to taking risks that pay off. For the Trooping The Colour, which is the Queen’s annual birthday parade, the Duchess of Cornwall went rogue with her dress.

For the celebration, which the Inquisitr reported marked Meghan Markle’s balcony debut, Camilla donned a pale blue Bruce Oldfield coat and dress. She topped the look with a stylish, matching Philip Treacy hat, according to a Good Housekeeping report. Interestingly, she matched with her step-daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton who also wore an ice blue frock by Alexandra McQueen and matching headpiece by Juliet Botterill.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall beautifully matched as they smiled and waved at crowds as they traveled in an open-topped carriage down the mall. They were in good company with their color choice because Queen Elizabeth wore a brighter color of blue for the occasion.

According to color consultant June McLeod, author of Color Psychology Today, the blue carried a particular significance. McLeod said, “Blue is a serene and tranquil color. Typically, one who wears blue is very communicative and creative. Other common characteristics are that they’re supportive and sensitive.”

The blue is quite a departure for Bowles who wore a more neutral palate for the Queen’s birthday celebration in recent years. In fact, last year’s ensemble was a cream design from Anna Valentine.

The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge ride out down The Mall in a carriage for Trooping. pic.twitter.com/noOZ3jlrpN — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 9, 2018

However, Camilla’s fashion choices have evolved recently, and she’s taken more chances. In fact, at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent royal wedding, she chose a pink silk coat dress by Anna Valentine that she topped with an elaborate feathered Philip Treacy hat, that certainly drew some interesting comparisons on social media. Even with such an exciting hat, the cameras managed to capture Kate Middleton’s side eye as the two appeared to disagree during the ceremony, according to an Inquisitr report.

It appears that whatever small disagreement Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles had at last month’s wedding, they’ve moved past it. Today, they seemed to be happy together as they traveled together during the Queen’s Trooping The Colour parade. While the Duchess of Cornwall can’t please everybody, she certainly seems to be enjoying taking a few fashion risks lately and expanding her choices beyond the styles and colors she’s worn in the past to official royal events. Today’s pale blue outfit marked the latest fashion success for Bowles.