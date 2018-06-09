Blac Chyna Rumored To Be Pregnant With Teen Boyfriend’s Child, According To Celebrity Insider

Rob Kardashian's former fiancee sparks pregnancy rumors again as she steps out sporting what could be a baby bump.

When Blac Chyna stepped out carrying colorful balloons to help celebrate her 5-year-old son’s graduation event, all eyes were focused on the ballooning tummy she sported under her tight, pink dress. And, while the TV-star hasn’t denied or confirmed the rumors, it looks likely that the pregnancy rumors might be true, according to Celebrity Insider.

Blac Chyna sparked the rumor that she may be expecting while attending the event with her former boyfriend, rapper Tyga. The two reunited for their son’s kindergarten graduation on Friday at his school in Los Angeles, California. Blac Chyna also has a little girl named Dream with former fiancee, Rob Kardashian.

The pink dress, which featured a plunging neckline, was probably designed to call attention to Blac Chyna’s ample bosom and curves. However, most of the chatter wound up being about her baby bump or were about chastising the former stripper for dressing inappropriately at her small child’s graduation.

Blac Chyna is pregnant by her 18-year-old rapper boyfriend after she displays a bump https://t.co/umjn39oNbm pic.twitter.com/sidQzlhnxB — Beradiva (@berakofi) June 9, 2018

Earlier rumors about Blac Chyna’s pregnancy turned out to be false, but pictures of her and her burgeoning middle at Friday’s event birthed a new social media frenzy. What’s more, the growing consensus among many was that they hoped 30-year-old Chyna wasn’t impregnated by her teen boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay.

Why is blac chyna pregnant with an 18year old ? — ???????? (@Carmen_babe) June 5, 2018

But, if the pregnancy rumors are true, then it is likely that 18-year-old YBN Almighty Jay is the father of Blac Chyna’s alleged baby. The two met on the religious dating site, Christian Mingle, and have been dating ever since. In addition, when the couple posed for pictures five weeks ago at an event in Los Angeles, Blac Chyna spent most of the time using her hand to cover her belly.

Again, Blac Chyna hasn’t denied or confirmed the pregnancy rumors, so until then, all anyone can do is speculate. On the other hand, the much-discussed bump could possibly just be the result of a big meal (food baby) or a bad camera angle.

Did she forget her waist trainer at home or pregnant for a teenager? #Blac Chyna — Ezinne (@zynnnie) June 8, 2018

In a related story, The Mirror reports that one source struck down the rumors, explaining that Blac Chyna was probably just egging on the media and Rob Kardashian. The source added the following.