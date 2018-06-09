Fact Check: Angelina Jolie Did Not Adopt More Kids

Oscar-winning actress is still the mother of six beautiful children.

A year ago, headlines claimed that Angelina had adopted more kids, but those reports turned out to be false.

Gossip Cop reported that on June 9, 2017, the National Enquirer claimed that the mother of six adopted more children after her divorce from Brad Pitt. The tabloid offensively claimed that Jolie was at La Brea Tar Pits and appeared with “children of Asian descent.” They went with the claim that the children were kids she adopted to grow her family without Pitt.

The children pictured with Jolie turned out to be friends of her daughter, Shiloh, from Cambodia who came to the United States in celebration of Shiloh’s 11th birthday last year. During their visit, they also went to Disneyland. In the year since the erroneous adoption claims, the Oscar-winning actress hasn’t adopted any more children. Her children are Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9.

Currently, the busy mom is filming Maleficent 2 in London, and she has all six children with her according to a People report. In September 2017, Jolie teased her return to the deliciously evil Disney villain at the Toronto Film Festival. There’s no word on if the upcoming film will feature an appearance by any of her children, though. In the original in 2014 move, Jolie’s daughter Vivienne appeared as young Sleeping Beauty.

Here’s your first look at Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning as Maleficent and Aurora on the set of #Maleficent2. pic.twitter.com/4WEevU1Lis — Disney (@Disney) May 29, 2018

At the same time she teased the new film, Jolie also shared some details on how she got herself ready to play the iconic role. She said, “When I knew I was going to Maleficent I thought, ‘I have to train, I’m not good enough. I’m not ready.’ The accent and everything about her was discovered when I was giving my kids baths. I think I tried 17 different things on them. They would say, ‘What are you doing? Mom, stop talking so weird.’ One day I just got really nutty and did [the voice] and they fell over laughing. I did it all night long and I finally found it.”

It’s been a while since Jolie appeared on the silver screen. Her last role was in 2015 in By the Sea. No doubt fans of the original Maleficent will welcome her back in the movie’s sequel.

While Angelina Jolie is obviously a good mom who loves her children, she has not added any more children to her brood. So far, she and Brad Pitt only recently agreed on the terms of their settlement, according to a Daily Mail report. Perhaps there are kids in her future, but not at this moment.