‘Battlefield V’ Will Join The Battle Royale Club After Launch

DICE bringing it destructive tendencies to Battle Royale via 'Battlefield V'. Will compete with 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4', 'PUBG', 'Fortnite', and more.

Battlefield V is joining the collection of games with a Battle Royale mode. DICE confirmed the inclusion of the game mode during the pre-E3 EA Play livestream Saturday. PUBG and then Fortnite have popularized the mode into the mainstream and now Battlefield joins Call of Duty as one of the AAA titles jumping on the bandwagon.

A Battle Royale mode will be released after the Battlefield V launch scheduled for October 19 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. DICE did not share any details beyond saying the mode is being “reimagined with the core pillars of destruction, team play, and vehicles,” and “unlike anything you’ve played before.”

The Battle Royale genre has seen tremendous growth the past year thanks to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds early success and then Fortnite: Battle Royale picking up the baton and taking it even further, which promoted a recent lawsuit. This runaway success is something major publishers and developers have noticed and have begun contemplating ways to bring the mode to their titles.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was the first AAA title in 2018 to announce the addition of Battle Royale, with a mode called Blackout, as reported by the Inquisitr. It is one giant map composed of multiple maps from past Black Ops titles and will feature characters, weapons, and vehicles from the games, including the Zombies mode.

Activision and Treyarch’s announcement of a Battle Royale mode from Black Ops 4 prompted a response from Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene on Twitter. The PUBG Creative Director also had a response for the Battlefield 5 announcement on Twitter by saying, “@Battlefield *WAVES LOUDLY* WELCOME OLD FRIEND <3.”

While Battlefield V won’t receive its unnamed Battle Royale mode until sometime after launch, it will be released in October with multiple multiplayer modes. There is the narrative based “Grand Operations” that upgrades the experience from the “Operations” mode in Battlefield 1. Each Grand Operation is broken into an insertion operation as one side attacks while the other plays defense. The success or failure of the insertion will determine if the Final Stand mode appears. This is a tie-breaking match where players will be evenly matched yet will find themselves unable to respawn.

Meanwhile, the standard collection of regular multiplayer modes will make an appearance in Battlefield V. This includes the 64-player “Conquest” mode as well as a “Breakthrough” mode with one team attacking and the other defending. There is also “Frontlines”, which is a mix of “Conquest” and “Rush”, plus “Domination” and the traditional “Team Deathmatch.”