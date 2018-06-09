Meghan, With Prince Harry, Makes Balcony Debut Alongside In-Laws

There’s no going back now for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, since she’s accomplished one of the last hurdles of being a member of Britain’s royal family. That’s right, she’s stepped out with the rest of her in-laws onto the famed Buckingham Palace balcony, according to TMZ.

“Prince Harry and his bride joined his bro, Prince William and Kate, Prince Charles and Camilla… along with various other siblings, cousins and little ones Saturday to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday,” they said. “QE2 and her crew busted out their best royal waves for the festivities, which included a Royal Air Force flyover, and a carriage parade of the whole family. Meghan’s already looking fully at ease… laughing and smiling with her father-in-law and Kate.”

The parade is called Trooping the Colour and is performed annually to celebrate the Queen’s birthday, or rather the anniversary of her coronation, which is when she became Queen. There was a little controversy earlier when it seemed like Prince William was not attending alongside wife Kate, as reported by the Inquisitr. In fact, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, was seen in a carriage alongside Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Prince William was riding horseback alongside his father, Prince Charles.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

It does seem like Meghan has settled in nicely to her new role as Duchess, a far cry from her previous role as Rachel Zane on Suits. In fact, she’s very excited about her new life. That’s because she is eager to begin her work, hoping to focus on helping the many worthy charities within her new nation and beyond its borders. This gives her the chance to be a part of helping millions of people change their lives for the better, which appeals to her humanitarian side. It’s something that she and Harry have in common, especially considering his early upbringing by his mother, Princess Diana, who championed many causes that weren’t the traditional kind usually served by the royal family.

“The now-royal also was simply excited to begin working on the event closest to her and Prince Harry’s hearts, the Invictus Games. The weeklong games have been hosted yearly since Harry created them in 2014 and are held for wounded veterans and current service members. The Invictus Games 2018 games will take place in Sydney, Australia, beginning October 20,” as reported by the Inquisitr. It’s a charity close to Harry’s heart because of his time served in the Army Air Corps, which he joined after he underwent officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.