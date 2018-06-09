Britney Spears & Boyfriend Sam Asghari Rendezvous In Miami

As she deals with drama with ex-husband, Kevin Federline, it’s nice to know that Britney Spears at least has boyfriend Sam Asghari by her side.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Spears and Federline have been feuding in recent weeks after Kevin requested more child support from his former wife earlier this year. The two had been co-parenting sons Jayden James and Sean Preston and getting along just fine since their divorce in 2007, up until K-Fed got greedy and asked for more money.

“Britney and Kevin had a cordial relationship until Kevin started asking for more money. Now they only speak through attorneys,” a source dished.

But Spears is on vacation in Miami as she appears to need a break from all of the drama. The singer has shared a few snapshots from her getaway on her Instagram account with the most recent one posted last night. In the post, the 36-year-old stands on the side of a pool with hunky boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Britney looks stunning in a form-fitting white dress that hits above her knee, perfectly exposing her incredibly toned and tanned legs. She wears dark eye makeup, red lipstick, strappy heels, and her long, blonde hair behind her ears to complete the sexy look.

Asghari looks equally as good as he shows off his muscular arms in a black short-sleeved black button down shirt with white flowers. To complete his look, he rocks a pair of skinny denim jeans along with a pair of white sneakers.

So far, Spears’ photo has gained a ton of attention from her 19 million-plus followers with over 446,000 likes and 4,000 plus comments. Many fans were quick to comment on how good looking the couple is while countless other fans chimed in to say that they’re glad that Britney is doing well with all the drama going on in her life.

“Ummm bangin’ couple, rulers of Miami, floral outfits for the win.”

“Gorgeous couple be happy always,” another wrote.

“So glad to see you happy, my queen,” one more wrote.

Two days ago, Britney showed off her amazing body once again but this time in a swimsuit. In the post on her Instagram account, the mother of two sits with her son on lounge chairs as they both appear to have huge smiles on their faces. Spears rocks a blue leopard bikini, showcasing her amazing abs and legs while also wearing a floppy hat and reflective sunglasses.

So far, it looks like Brit is having an incredible getaway and hopefully taking her mind off of the drama at home.