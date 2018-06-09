Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Gift Penelope Disick A Gucci Unicorn Bag

Lifestyles of the rich and the famous...

Over the past week, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have basically been playing Santa to the Kardashian family.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Chrissy and John along with the Kardashian’s hairstylist, Jen Atkin and her husband Mike Rosenthal, gifted Kris Jenner an insane champagne vending machine and Jenner was sure to share a photo of the envy-worthy gadget in an Instagram post, confessing that she was already “a little drunk.”

But the giving didn’t stop there for Kris. Along with the awesome champagne vending machine, she was also gifted an unlimited supply of Moet & Chandon champagne… talk about a gift that keeps on giving! It’s not clear exactly why the Kardashian matriarch was gifted such an extravagant present when her birthday isn’t even until November, but either way, she’s one lucky lady.

And Legend and Teigen continued to shower the Kardashian family with gifts this week, this time with one for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s only daughter, 5-year-old Penelope Disick. In a video posted to her Instagram story, Kourtney shares herself unwrapping a gift from Teigen and Legend, tagging them in the post and writing “omg, omg.”

In the short video, Kourtney can be seen slowly ripping a Gucci sticker tag off of white tissue paper and uncovering a white cloth bag with a purse inside. The next video shows Penelope twirling an adorable unicorn purse in her hand.

happy birthday party day sweet girl ???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 4, 2018 at 1:09pm PDT

Earlier this week, Kardashian threw her daughter and sister Kim’s daughter, North West, a unicorn-themed party to celebrate to upcoming birthdays of the two cousins. According to People, North will turn 5-years-old on June 15 and Penelope will turn 6-years-old on July 8. So everyone can only assume that Teigen’s gift was simply keeping with the unicorn theme from the party.

The purse definitely didn’t come cheap. According to the Gucci website, the children’s unicorn top handle tote comes at a price, retailing for $830. That’s a lot of dough to spend on a 6-year-old but when you’re as rich as Chrissy and John, it’s just a drop in the bucket.

Lately, the couple has had their hands full with the birth of their son a few weeks ago. In an adorable Instagram post, Teigen introduced little Miles Theodore Stephens to the world on May 20. In the sweet photo, the newborn can be seen sleeping on his mom and they both snuggle up in a fuzzy blankets.

Teigen’s army of fans were quick to comment and help welcome the latest addition to the Legend family by giving the photo over 3.9 million likes and 57,000 comments.

Congrats again to the happy (and generous) couple!