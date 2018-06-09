Khloe Kardashian Claps Back After Critics Mock Her Decision To Not Exclusively Breastfeed True

Khloe Kardashian has been a mom for less than two months and she is already feeling the judgment of others. True Thompson was born in April and breastfeeding her has been difficult for the new mom. While she admits she would love to exclusively breastfeed, Kardashian has to supplement formula for her daughter as well.

According to Us Weekly, Khloe Kardashian talked about the mommy shaming that is happening because she is unable to breastfeed exclusively. She has worked really hard to be able to do what she believes is best for her daughter, but ultimately, supplementing was necessary. Kardashian had looked forward to bonding while breastfeeding her daughter. It was something she talked about a lot leading up to the birth, and while she isn’t using it as the only way to feed True, she is still getting what she needs.

The motherhood journey has been clouded for Khloe Kardashian. She has talked about wanting to be a mom forever and just as it was about to become a reality, her life was jarred with news of Tristan Thompson cheating on her. Just days after the news broke, Kardashian welcomed little True into the world. She has not commented on the cheating scandal but has been focused on raising her little girl. Khloe is currently still in Cleveland with her little girl but has plans to return to California.

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

There have been very few photos of True Thompson shared by Khloe Kardashian. The glimpses of the precious baby have come mostly via Snapchat. With everything happening in her life, the new mom has tried to keep things as low-key as possible. Kardashian has not been seen out a lot, and when she has, it has been for a minimal amount of time. Things have shifted since True came into the world, and her priorities now revolve around her daughter’s needs.

Even though Khloe Kardashian isn’t able to exclusively breastfeed, she is still getting the experience. She hasn’t been shy about the difficulties, but after being mommy shamed, it put things into perspective for the new mom. Kardashian has been giving everything she has to her daughter, and this one thing that is difficult has been a focal point. This, coupled with Tristan Thompson’s cheating, has caused a lot of stress for the reality star. Instead of letting it happen, she called out the mean crowd and explained that she is doing what she believes is best for her baby despite the desire to exclusively breastfeed.