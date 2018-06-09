Belmont Stakes 2018 Livestream: Start Time, Odds For Final Leg Of Triple Crown

Will Justify become the second Triple Crown winner in three years?

The Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the Triple Crown, may produce the second winner in three years today, as Justify takes the field as the heavy favorite.

Back in 2015, American Pharaoh became the first winner of horse racing’s most covered prize in nearly three decades. There was no hope of a winner in 2016, as Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist failed to take the Preakness Stakes. And in 2017, Always Dreaming took the Derby but failed to follow up that win with a win at the Preakness.

Now, however, the stars appear to be aligning in Justify’s favor. Here, now, is what you need to know going into the final leg of the coveted three-race event.

When Is The Belmont Stakes And How Can I Watch It?

Post Time is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Eastern Time, although these things are always approximate and indeed, rarely start at the official Post Time. Pre-race coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. on NBC Sports, and then race coverage kicks in at 4:00 p.m. on NBC.

If you don’t have access to NBC, you can also live-stream the race via the New York Racing Association’s (NYRA) website (you’ll be required to set up a free account, via an extremely user-unfriendly interface), or on Belmont Park’s Facebook Page.

Justify chases Triple Crown history in Belmont Stakes https://t.co/DGZSrydDsj pic.twitter.com/Rvn6HlMzzL — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 9, 2018

What Are The Odds?

Before listing the odds, the Inquisitr would like to remind you that these things change literally up to the minute, and indeed will change even as these words are being typed. Nevertheless, here are the odds, current as of this writing, via the Baltimore Sun.

Justify, 4-5

Free Drop Billy, 30-1

Bravazo, 7-1

Hofburg, 9-2

Restoring Hope, 30-1

Gronkowski, 12-1

Tenfold, 12-1

Vino Rosso, 8-1

Noble Indy, 30-1

Blended Citizen, 15-1

And although the Inquisitr is not a handicapping website, as a data point we offer this: Baltimore Sun writer Katherine Fominykh notes that Justify has been given an absolutely terrible post-position, right up against the rail, overwhelmingly-good odds notwithstanding.

How Can I Place A Bet?

If you’re in the U.S., you can place a bet via the NYRA website – of course, you’ll be required to open up an account first. Bear in mind, however, that the legality of online wagering varies by jurisdiction, so check your local laws first.

Failing that, you can always head to your nearest off-track-betting location, which will almost certainly be carrying the third-biggest race of the year.

As always, when talking about gambling, standard disclaimers apply: never wager more than you can afford to lose, and if you feel like you might have a gambling problem, seek help.