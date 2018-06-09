Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Are Back Where It All Began

Arie Luyenkdyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are head over heels in love. While their relationship didn’t develop traditionally, both seem to be happy with how things turned out in the end. Luyendyk Jr. caught a lot of backlash for the way he handled his breakup with Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin. He decided that after everything was said and done, his true feelings were still with Burnham.

On Instagram, Lauren Burnham shared a photo of her and Arie Luyendyk Jr. at Texas Motor Speedway. It has been a year since the two first met there, something that she remembers well. The Bachelor was a grueling process and being sent home was unexpected for Burnham. Their reconciliation after Luyendyk Jr. dumped Becca Kufrin was featured on television for everyone to see. Lauren was also on the receiving end of some pretty harsh criticism for allowing Arie back into her life.

A couple of weeks ago, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham headed to The View to make an announcement. The couple revealed that they had set a wedding date and would be tying the knot in Hawaii. It will not be televised for fans to watch despite hopes that ABC would offer the couple a lucrative deal to air it. Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham appear to be happy staying out of the spotlight in recent weeks. As they dealt with the fallout over what aired on the Bachelor, things were intense.

There is a fan base for the couple, but there are also fans who aren’t happy about what Arie Luyendyk Jr. did to either girl at the end. Lauren Burnham has moved on from what happened months ago and is looking forward to marrying the man of her dreams. The events of Luyendyk Jr.’s breakup with Becca Kufrin will haunt their relationship for a while, if not a lifetime. Having your life documented for cameras isn’t easy, but it exposes the raw truth.

Bachelorette fans can expect to see Arie Luyendyk Jr. this season as he appears to have a conversation with Becca Kufrin. It is unknown what is said between the two, but it has been confirmed that he will show up. Lauren Burnham is also along for the ride but she hangs back and waits for her man to come back from the discussion.

As the days move closer to their wedding, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren are focusing on reconciling their life and relationships. A new chapter is about to begin and it has been a whirlwind year for the happy couple.