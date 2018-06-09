Eva Longoria Reveals Her Big Baby Bump While Out With Her Husband As Due Date Nears

Pregnant Eva's big bump was on display in a tight blue dress.

Eva Longoria is revealing her ever-growing baby bump during a stroll with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston. Shortly before her due date, which is thought to be any day now, Daily Mail published new photos of the actress displaying her bump in a tight blue dress while out and about on June 7.

The sweet candid paparazzi photos showed Jose, who goes by the name Pepe, sweetly putting his arm around his wife as they made their way around Beverly Hills shortly before becoming parents to their new baby boy who’s due later this month.

Pregnant Eva kept cool in the California sun with a hat and sunglasses while out and about this week and she also kept things comfy while putting her baby bump on display by wearing silver flip flops.

The latest photos of the loved-up couple strolling around Beverly Hills together came shortly after Just Jared published more photos of the former Desperate Housewives actress and her husband keeping active as they await the arrival of their baby.

One June 4, paparazzi snapped photos of pregnant Longoria enjoying a hike with her husband as she continues to do some gentle exercise before giving birth.

The site shared snaps of Longoria and Baston out and about, while Eva showed off her bump again in a tight grey tank top, leggings and sneakers.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Longoria’s bump was also on display earlier this week as she was photographed with her husband wearing a top that read “Mama Bear” ahead of the star becoming a mom.

Speaking to People about her pregnancy earlier this year, Eva admitted that she’d been trying to avoid wearing maternity clothes but had to make the change after growing increasingly comfortable in her everyday outfits as she neared the six-month mark.

David Livingston / Getty Images

“I’m resistant to buying maternity wear just because I’ve been wearing my stuff and now I’ve gotten to a point where I’m like, ‘I’m so uncomfortable!'” Longoria told the outlet earlier this year, admitting that she “broke down” and decided to invest in some new clothes to accommodate her growing middle.

“[I] bought some pregnancy leggings and mostly bottoms because it’s just impossible now to wear my old clothes,” she said of her wardrobe change.

On June 2, Eva shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a tight white dress as she joked that she was still waiting for baby Baston to arrive.

“Whoa Baby! That’s quite the profile,” Eva wrote on social media, telling her followers via a hashtag that she was “still waiting for him to arrive” after announcing that she was pregnant with her first child back in December.

Inquisitr reported that pregnant Longoria also opted to give fans a glimpse inside her baby shower in May, which saw many of her guests wear pajamas while celebrating the star becoming a mom with a yellow-themes soiree in Beverly Hills.