Carrie Underwood Pokes Fun At Husband Mike Fisher With Hilarious Meme

Carrie - and her dog - aren't fans of Mike's jokes.

Shortly after walking the red carpet with her husband Mike Fisher at the 2018 CMT Awards on June 6, Carrie Underwood is now poking a little fun at her man on social media. Taking to Instagram shortly after her appearance at the award show, One Country reports that the singer shared a hilarious meme with fans making it clear that she and her family members aren’t exactly the biggest fans of Mike’s jokes.

Carrie shared a snap of the couple’s dog Penny giving Mike some serious side-eye on the social media site, as she joked that the canine wasn’t feeling the retired hockey player’s jokes.

“My face when Mike makes a joke,” the “Cry Pretty” singer wrote on the hilarious photo of Penny looking less than thrilled while on Mike’s lap, before admitting in the caption that the former Nashville Predators player often shares a not so funny Dad joke or two.

“Penny and I are on the same page,” Carrie captioned the upload, adding the hashtag #DadJokes alongside a crying laughing emoji.

The hilarious meme Underwood shared already has close to 200,000 likes on the social media site, as well as thousands of comments from the star’s fans who joked about the hilarious look Penny was giving her dad.

In addition to being a doggy dad to Penny and her brother Ace, Fisher is also dad to his and Underwood’s 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

And it seems like, as Carrie and her husband near their eighth wedding anniversary next month, that they’re happier than ever right now.

As reported by People, Carrie and Mike weren’t afraid to show off their love at the 2018 CMT Awards earlier this week. The twosome shared a sweet kiss as it was announced that Underwood was the big winner of the Female Video of the Year award for her track “The Champion” featuring Ludacris.

The big win marked Underwood’s seriously impressive 18th career win at the awards, continuing her winning streak as being the most awarded artist in the history of the show.

Their sweet red carpet appearance together – which marked Carrie’s first time walking a red carpet since she fell in November and got 40 to 50 stitches to her face as well as suffering a broken wrist – comes shortly after Fisher shut down reports of relationship drama on social media.

Carrie and Mike at the 2018 CMT Awards. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

As Inquisitr reported back in February, after a gossip outlet claimed that he and Underwood were supposedly heading for a divorce, Fisher slammed the reports on social media after one fan questioned their relationship in a comment posted to his Instagram page.

After the fan said that they were “praying” for him and Carrie after reading the bogus split report, Mike then responded by telling them, “That’s not media. We’ve never been better. Thanks.”