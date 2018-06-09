‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, June 11: Nikki Warns Sharon, While Billy Plays Peacemaker

Nikki refuses to let Sharon blackmail her over J.T.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, June 11, see plenty of things changing in Genoa City, while other things stay the same.

Sharon’s (Sharon Case) big plan of blackmailing Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) backfires spectacularly. She thought she could push Nikki into forcing Victor (Eric Braeden) into dropping the custody suit against Nick (Joshua Morrow) for Christian. All she had to do was threaten to drop a few hints to Paul (Doug Davidson) about J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), and Nikki would cave. It seems Sharon failed to consider how revealing the dirty details might affect her too, considering she’s an accessory, but those are just details.

However, one thing Sharon did was overestimate Nikki’s influence and underestimate Victor’s commitment to ensuring his grandson remains in his life. Plus, Nikki absolutely refuses to succumb to blackmail. Ultimately, Nikki gives Sharon a warning on Monday, according to She Knows Soaps. Even though she doesn’t allow Sharon to blackmail her, she still tries to talk Victor out of the court battle, but there’s little chance she’ll be successful.

Meanwhile, three’s a crowd at Summer’s (Hunter King) place. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) continue to butt heads about literally everything, including Summer’s sleeping habits, which means Billy (Jason Thompson) acts as a mediator. Victor buys Summer, a car after Phyllis refused to, which makes things even worse.

While Billy naturally supports his girlfriend, he also remembers what it’s like to be a young 20-something, and he pushes Phyllis to ease up just a bit. Unfortunately for Billy, the new and “improved” Summer may be way more than he can handle. She has her sights set on him, and it looks like she’ll push hard to get under his skin. Summer puts herself into full seduction mode. Does she really want her mom’s boyfriend, or is she just causing trouble for Phyllis?

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) fully accepted Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) plan to let Shauna (Camryn Munn) live with them at his penthouse after Neil (Kristoff St. John) reminded Devon of his experiences as a teen.

Devon’s twin bed plan threw Hilary for a moment, but she’s not ready to give up on her idea of a perfect little family with Devon and their baby. In that vein, Hilary decides to surprise Devon. While he might enjoy the surprise, he probably won’t be quite ready to let her wiggle her way back into his bed just yet.

