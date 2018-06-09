Jax Taylor Dropped A Whopping $70,000 On Brittany Cartwright’s Engagement Ring

Designer Kyle Chan shared insight on the mega-huge diamond.

Vanderpump Rules fans were shocked, to say the least, when they learned of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s engagement. The surprise proposal happened Thursday evening during filming for the show’s seventh season and made waves online late last night and early Friday morning.

Brittany’s engagement ring seemed to take center stage in all the social media posts shared by herself and Jax, with ring designer and friend Kyle Chan even sharing the ring to his own personal Instagram page. Now the Southern California jewelry designer is divulging even more information on the stunning ring after speaking with E! News.

The ring reportedly set Jax back $70,000 and Kyle designed the ring alongside the Vanderpump Rules troublemaker for several months. The ring features a 3.14-carat cushion cut diamond and is set in 14-carat white gold. The ring also boasts two separate diamond halos, one of which was a surprise from the designer himself that Jax was unaware of.

As per Kyle’s Instagram post, the diamond is a GIA certified white diamond, has excellent cut and clarity, and is E color. Kyle called it “one of the more perfect made rings,” and it reportedly out-priced other Vanderpump Rules engagement rings given to Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

Kyle also admitted that Jax wanted to spend a higher dollar to ensure Brittany got the best diamond and ring around and wanted a good quality diamond over medium quality. Kyle showed Jax a variety of diamonds and settings and claimed Jax kept opting for the better versions.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s engagement ring, which was also designed by Chan, was rumored to cost around $25,000, according to Hollywood Life.

Jax and Brittany’s troubled relationship played out on Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules when it was revealed at the beginning of the season that Jax had cheated on Brittany with former SUR waitress Faith Stowers. At the season’s end, Jax had ended things with Brittany, but the two were revealed to still be together during the reunion show.

According to posts from Jax, Brittany and other members of the Vanderpump Rules cast, the engagement was all captured on video and will kick off Season 7 of the popular reality series. The engagement will likely happen on the season’s first episode, as filming apparently just started.

Jax and Brittany will be the third couple on the Bravo series to become engaged on the show, following Scheana’s engagement to Mike Shay in 2013, and Katie’s engagement to Tom Schwartz in 2015.