Photo Shows Donald Trump Clearly Shorter Than Justin Trudeau, Even Though W.H. Physical Says He’s Inch Taller

Donald Trump’s official White House physical claims that he is 6-foot-3, one full inch taller than Canadian leader Justin Trudeau.

But a photo of the two men together this weekend says otherwise.

In the picture, taking from the G7 summit, Trump is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Canadian prime minister, with Trudeau appearing to be at least an inch taller than Trump. Trudeau is listed as 6-foot-2.

The photo gained some viral attention, spreading across social media as users pointed out what appeared to be hard proof that the White House was lying — or the more unlikely explanation that Justin Trudeau is too modest about his own height.

The picture has also helped to reignite the controversy over Donald Trump’s official physical, which many critics said purposely overestimated the president’s height and underestimated his weight to save Trump the embarrassment of admitting that he was obese. Had Trump been one inch shorter, he would have been classified as obese rather than overweight.

As the Washington Post reported, many people responded by showing what Trump’s supposed dimensions — 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds — actually looks like.

“Adding to some online observers’ skepticism that Trump’s measurements were accurate was the fact that 239 pounds, at 6-3, conveniently put his body mass index at 29.9 — just below the 30.0 threshold for him to be officially described as obese, rather than merely overweight,” the report noted. “In any event, plenty of Internet users were happy to juxtapose photos of the president with those of athletes with similar listed heights and weights.”

Dr. Ronny Jackson says Donald Trump is 6'3 and weighs 239 lbs. Carolina Panthers LB Luke Keuchely is 6'3 and weighs 238 lbs. I'll let you be the judge. pic.twitter.com/ZIPN2gKgpQ — Paul Gasari (@WheresMyArk_23) January 16, 2018

The critics who believed that Donald Trump was lying about his height and weight called themselves “girthers,” a mock-up of the former “birther” movement led by Trump that claimed Barack Obama was lying about being born in the United States.

It wasn’t just the internet getting in on the conspiracy theory. As NyMag noted, MSNBC host Chris Hayes was a proponent of the term “girther” to describe Trump and James Gunn put up a $100,000 donation to Donald Trump’s charity of choice if the president would get on a scale and prove his weight was really what he claimed. Trump never took him up on the offer, though he did later attempt to appoint White House physician Ronny Jackson — who conducted the physical and determined Trump’s height and weight — to head of the VA. Jackson pulled out after several allegations of workplace misconduct surfaced.

The picture of Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau standing side-by-side can be seen below.

And you have to love Trudeau, tweeting a photo of everyone looking crisp and composed, and Trump looking like a disheveled putz. pic.twitter.com/DdJpAqVAVI — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) June 9, 2018

Donald Trump does not seem too bothered by the photographic evidence that he is not as tall as he claims. The picture is currently the background photo of his Twitter page.