Brandi Glanville Reveals She Is ‘Using’ The ‘Dumb Boys’ She Is Dating

Brandi Glanville has been all over the reality television world for the last decade. From her spot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to her most recent stint on Celebrity Big Brother, unscripted seems to be her go-to. Glanville is unfiltered most times which often keeps her name in the headlines.

Dating has been hard for Brandi Glanville since she split from husband Eddie Cibrian. In fact, that broken marriage has plagued her for the better part of a decade. She was most recently linked to Donald Friese but the two called it quits after a year together. Now, Glanville is just having fun. According to Us Weekly, Brandi Glanville is dating “dumb boys” and “using” them. There are three men in three different cities.

Men have been a sore subject for Brandi Glanville. She was angry for years over her marriage ending. In 2009, Eddie Cibrian cheated on Glanville with LeAnn Rimes. The two had been working together and their feelings developed while they were married to other people. He also cheated on his wife with Vanderpump Rules star, Scheana Marie. Brandi has been incredibly vocal about what happened, talking in depth about it when she was starring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As reported by the Inquisitr, Brandi Glanville attended the Boobs for Babes Live Bachelor Auction last night. She looked amazing, something that draws the attention of men all over. While she isn’t exclusively dating anyone right now, there is hope that Glanville will eventually settle down again. She has been focused on raising her sons, something that has been a focal point in her life for the last decade.

It doesn’t appear that Brandi Glanville will return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Some fans had hoped she would come back to stir the pot, but the cast has changed so much since she exited. Glanville has appeared on various reality shows, though none have been like the Bravo staple. She has not opened up about future plans for herself at all. Glanville is still a socialite, getting to attend some of the more high-profile events.

Even though she is no longer being seen on television regularly, Brandi Glanville is still able to turn heads. She seems to be in a better spot than she has been in recent years. Dating these “dumb boys” and “using” them is keeping her entertained. Glanville still has what it takes, and she is flaunting it all the way.