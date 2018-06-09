Carrie Underwood Has A $3 Secret To Keep Her Face Fresh After Injury

The singer shared a picture of her skincare regimen on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood has a very simple secret to keep her face fresh and do away with the effects of the devastating injury she suffered last year — and it only costs about $3.

This week, the actress and singer took to Instagram to share one of her favorite beauty secrets. Underwood posted a picture of herself getting ready for the Country Music Awards by sipping a cup of coffee and throwing on a pair of eye masks. As Country Living noted, the total cost for her facial care regimen is about $3.

Carrie Underwood has been open about her beauty routine, often sharing some of her secrets with fans and posting pictures of some of her favorite products. Carrie is a spokeswoman for Almay, and said the brand’s Healthy Glow Makeup with self-tanner is a critical part of her arsenal.

“I was like, ‘Wait, there’s self-tanner in the makeup?’ For so many years, I would only put self-tanner on when I didn’t have to go anywhere because it was going to make my makeup look weird,” Carrie told People magazine last year. “So it’s nice they’ve figured out a way to get it in the makeup.”

Carrie also told the magazine that makeup is a “confidence builder” for her, and that seems to have come in handy after the injury she suffered. Many of the reports in the weeks she was away from the public eye claimed that Carrie was not feeling confident and was concerned about how people would see her.

There had also been some lingering worry that Carrie Underwood’s scars from a bad fall she suffered in November may have been very noticeable. As Carrie took some time away from the spotlight to heal, there were a number of tabloid reports claiming that her injury was “disfiguring,” and others claimed that Carrie was not keen to return to the spotlight.

The absence seemed to kick up all kinds of rumors, as a series of other reports also claimed that Carrie Underwood was pregnant (possibly with twins) and other reports that she and husband Mike Fisher were headed for a divorce. So far, none of those reports have come to fruition.

Since those initial rumors suggesting her scars were large, Carrie Underwood has made a number of appearances in recent weeks with no noticeable change to her appearance outside of a small bump above her lip. The $3 eye masks may really be helping.