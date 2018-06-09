Review Of One Of The Most Kickass Horror Movies On Starz, Wes Craven’s ‘Shocker’

This cult classic is an underrated feature from the ‘80s, and it also marks the first Craven film that Alice Cooper appeared in.

Currently streaming on Starz Encore is one of the most over-the-top horror movies written and directed by the late Wes Craven, Shocker, and given the fact that he created the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, that’s certainly saying something. Given his massive collection of hit titles—such as the Scream franchise, The Last House on the Left, and The Hills Have Eyes— Shocker is not one of the legendary filmmaker’s most popular horror movies, but the cult classic makes for good viewing nonetheless. If Starz isn’t your style, you can also watch this on VOD, and there is a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray as well.

For fans that may need a refresher or for those who are just discovering this gem, Fandango provides the synopsis for one of the most underrated horror movies of the ’80s.

“After being captured for a series of gruesome murders, Horace Pinker (Mitch Pileggi), a television repairman, faces execution by the electric chair — but a deal with the devil allows him to come back as electricity. Once he changes into his new form, Pinker goes after the detective that brought him down, Lt. Don Parker (Michael Murphy), as well as Parker’s adopted son, Jonathan (Peter Berg). However, Jonathan’s mysterious connection to Pinker through dreams might help track the killer’s moves.”

You know a horror film is going to be good when it starts off with a heavy metal track. Well, that statement isn’t foolproof, but it’s certainly true for this one. Violence has been entering our living rooms through the television for decades, and this horror gem makes that statement become a reality.

Between the supernatural killer, the Disney acid sequence, and the connection of characters through dreams, it will be hard for viewers to not think of A Nightmare on Elm Street while viewing this. The horror baddie is essentially Freddy Krueger lite, but that adds to the goofiness of the whole thing, and goofy is Shocker’s anchor.

Wes Craven's Shocker was released on this day in 1989. RT this most excellent GIF if you <3 Horace Pinker and @MitchPileggi1. pic.twitter.com/1TXFB8rwgx — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) October 27, 2016

That’s not to say there isn’t any suspense in this satirical horror film, but those scenes are few and far between. The primary reason genre fans should view this selection is because of the fun, nostalgic essence. There’s a couple of cameos to look forward to, including one from the “Sultan of Slasher” himself. If you look carefully, you’ll also be able to spot Elm Street’s Heather Langenkamp who appears briefly as a corpse. This also marks the first of three horror movies from Wes Craven that Alice Cooper has appeared in.

(Warning: The trailer below contains some violent imagery.)

If you’re in the mood for nail-biting horror movies that will put you on the edge of your seat, then go check out Don’t Breathe on Starz, it’s way intense. But if you’re looking for fun horror films that are a blast to watch on a weekend night with your mates, look no further than Shocker.