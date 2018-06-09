Quentin Tarantino Shamed By Actress Jameela Jamil For Casting Emile Hirsch, Says Actor Attacked Her Friend

The 'Good Place' star doesn't feel the actor should be awarded a role after what he did.

Actress Jameela Jamil, who plays Tahani on NBC’s The Good Place, publicly shamed director Quentin Tarantino on Twitter today for casting actor Emile Hirsch in his new movie. Hirsch allegedly assaulted her friend.

Tarantino’s new project, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is a star-studded flick set in 1969 and is based on the Manson Family murders, as previously reported by Inquisitr. Hirsch is slated to portray hairstylist Jay Sebring, one of the victims murdered by the family.

In a series of tweets, Jamil explained why 33-year-old Hirsch should not have been given a role in Tarantino’s upcoming film.

“Cool. Emile Hirsch strangled my tiny female best friend until she blacked out at a party in front of dozens of witnesses at Sundance Film Festival (and was convicted) but Tarantino just cast him in a movie,” she said in the first Twitter post on the subject.

“INTENSE case of rich white male privilege eh? Cool. Cool. Cool,” she added.

In 2015, Hirsch was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor intoxication after an altercation with Hollywood executive Daniele Bernfeld at a nightclub in Park City, Utah, during the Sundance Film Festival, reported E! News.

According to official court documents obtained by E! News, after having words with Bernfeld earlier in the evening, Hirsch, who appeared to be drunk, then attacked her from behind, wrapping his arms around her neck in a chokehold. He then allegedly pulled her across a table and onto a floor, landing on top of her. He proceeded to choke her some more. Bernfeld claimed she may have blacked out.

Left her with three years of PTSD and never paid for her treatment, and still hasn’t apologized to her. Not today Satan, not today… pic.twitter.com/VvO3rwX9L5 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) June 8, 2018

“[Hirsch] left her with three years of PTSD and never paid for her treatment, and still hasn’t apologized to her,” Jamil said in her second tweet on the topic, which featured a GIF of a man falling into a garbage can.

The Into the Wild actor entered alcohol rehab shortly after the incident, his lawyer told E! News.

Several months later, in August, 2015, Hirsch pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail and 50 hours of community service, and also had to pay a $4,750 fine.

Emile Hirsch has not apologized for this heinous crime, but is re-joining Hollywood’s elite. Slow clap to everyone involved in this movie. So many other actors who haven’t attacked women to choose from… pic.twitter.com/UAwwKVE0Kj — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) June 8, 2018

The 32-year-old actress’ third tweet included part of a news article detailing Hirsch’s crimes.

“Emile Hirsch has not apologized for this heinous crime, but is re-joining Hollywood’s elite,” said an angry Jamil. “Slow clap to everyone involved in this movie. So many other actors who haven’t attacked women to choose from…”

Jamil received many comments on her posts, both positive and negative.

“Tarantino doesn’t give two [expletive] about women, so this doesn’t surprise me,” said one Twitter user.

“Tarantino, at least for me, is canceled,” said another person.

“Abomination, yes! But white privilege? C’mon Jamilla,” commented one man.

Jamil quickly shut up the troll though.

“If a black man strangled a little white woman in front of lots of people [at] a Sundance Film Festival party you think he would have gotten off with [nine] days of jail and had it expunged from his record? You KIDDING ME?” she snapped back.

As of press time, neither Hirsch, nor Tarantino has responded to Jamil’s comments.