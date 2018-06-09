Corinne Olympios Blasts Becca’s Season Of ‘The Bachelorette’

The controversial reality star calls out one of Becca Kufrin’s suitors for trying to steal her throne as the show's villain.

Corinne Olympios is not a fan of The Bachelorette. While she likes this season’s leading lady, Becca Kufrin, Olympios is blasting the guys The Bachelorette star has to choose from on the 14th season of the ABC reality show. In an interview with AOL, Corinne, who was known as the “villain” on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, said Becca’s guys are the worst.

“[It’s] terrible,” Olympios told AOL of Kufrin’s season. “Love Becca, but the guys suck!”

When it comes to specific guys, Corinne called out male model Jordan Kimball as one of this season’s worst offenders. Jordan, who describes his “brand” as “pensive gentleman,” famously showed up to last week’s Bachelorette cocktail party shirtless and only wearing his skintight boxer briefs. The showy move Corinne Olympios’ attention-seeking topless swimming stunt when she tried to stand out at a pool party during Nick’s attention.

“Jordan tries too hard,” Corinne said.”Shut up, dude. Nobody gives a sh*t about you!”

Olympios told People she thinks Jordan is trying to steal her spot as the new villain on The Bachelor franchise.

“I feel like he’s almost trying to be a guy version of me,” Corinne said. “Like, you can’t do Corinne. No. Like, stop!”

Paul Hebert / ABC

According to Entertainment Tonight, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Michelle Collins Show Becca went so far as to say the entire Bachelor franchise is starting to lose steam. Corinne said that Becca Kufrin seems “really sweet,” but she added that the franchise “just sucks” now.

“I feel like The Bachelor‘s losing steam real quick,” Corinne said.

“It just sucks…Sorry. I mean, I love them. I know I love them and it has nothing to do with any one individual person. It’s just the show doesn’t seem to be working anymore. “

Corinne Olympios also revealed that she knows how Becca Kufrin’s season ends, and while she’s happy for The Bachelorette star, she’s not all that impressed with her season as a whole.

“Good for her,” Corinne said of Becca’s Bachelorette engagement.”I just don’t care enough about this season to talk about it, to be honest.”

Of course, it was just last year that Corinne Olympios was a front-runner to be The Bachelorette after her stint on Viall’s season. Instead, producers selected Rachel Lindsay as the first-ever black Bachelorette, and Olympios went on to Bachelor in Paradise, where a sex scandal on the first day of filming resulted in a production shut down. When the show resumed filming a few weeks later, Corinne Olympios opted out. Now it sounds like she’s done with the ABC franchise for good.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.