John Carpenter And Stephen King Horror Flick ‘Christine’ Is Steering Its Way To 4K UHD, Here Are The Features

The 1958 Plymouth Fury is headed to 4k, and she’s bringing along deleted scenes and some special commentary.

Everyone’s favorite 1958 red Plymouth Fury is back! Directed by genre icon John Carpenter, one of the most popular horror movies to be adapted from a Stephen King novel is driving its way to 4K UHD, Christine. Not only one of the most popular horror movies of the early ’80s, Christine has inspired many projects since its debut, including an iconic episode from Ash vs Evil Dead, “Last Call.” Carpenter’s horror flick taught us that getting a new car can inspire us for a makeover, improve our dating life, turn us into a jerk, and that we should never, ever, vandalize a vintage.

The nostalgic 1983 film received solid reviews from both critics and horror fans alike. For those that need a refresher, Rotten Tomatoes describes Christine.

“She was born in Detroit… on an automobile assembly line. But she is no ordinary automobile. Deep within her chassis lives an unholy presence. She is Christine – a red and white 1958 Plymouth Fury whose unique standard equipment includes an evil, indestructible vengeance that will destroy anyone in her way. She seduces 17-year-old Arnie Cunningham (KEITH GORDON), who becomes consumed with passion for her sleek, rounded, chrome-laden body. She demands his complete and unquestioned devotion and when outsiders seek to interfere, they become the victims of Christine’s horrifying wrath.”

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Fans of the Stephen King and John Carpenter classic now have something to look forward to as the horror film is spinning its way to 4k UHD. Celebrating its 35 anniversary this year, Christine will arrive in the new format on Blu-ray and select digital outlets on September 11, 2018, as documented by JoBlo. The special anniversary edition will feature deleted scenes, commentary with John Carpenter and star Keith Gordon, and it includes three featurettes: Ignition, Fast and Furious, and Finish Line.

John Carpenter filmed the picture in the same neighborhood as one of his most popular horror movies, Halloween. The two horror films also share a similar theme with their respective baddies, Christine and Michael Myers; they are both personifications of pure evil without clear inspirations other than creating mass carnage, they love to kill teenagers who lack morals, murder unpleasant adults, they feature a brave heroine, and they are seemingly indestructible.

Like most of his movies, Carpenter arranged the music for his four-wheel horror film, and not long ago he released a new music video of Christine as part of his album, Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998.

Christine remains one of the most popular horror movies among genre enthusiasts, and fans are excited that the film will be arriving in 4k UHD in September.