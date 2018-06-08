Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Blamed By LeBron And Cavaliers For Playoff Losing Streak, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

Is Khloe the reason why the Cavaliers are outmatched on the court?

LeBron James and the Cavaliers think they have a Khloe Kardashian problem. At least that’s according to an article published by Hollywood Life, which claims that Cleveland’s basketball team is afraid that they’ve been hit by the Kardashian curse.

“LeBron and the rest of the players can’t help but think that Tristan brought Khloe along with bad luck to the Cleveland team,” a source reportedly told Hollywood Life. “Professional athletes are very superstitious and so they are looking for any explanation, logical or illogical, to explain their bad luck against the Warriors.”

As Hollywood Life notes, the Cavaliers haven’t won an NBA championship since Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson started dating. They won their last one three months before Khloe and Tristan began seeing each other.

Fears about the alleged Kardashian curse are reportedly so intense that Tristan’s teammates want him to break up with the mother of his newborn baby.

“Rumblings in the locker room, behind Tristan’s back, are that the Cavs will not win another championship as long as a Kardashian is dating a teammate and going to games at the arena,” the source continued. “They want her gone.”

The Cavaliers’ road to the NBA finals hasn’t been easy. Their wins have come largely as a result of LeBron James earning on average 40 points. So it seems that “King” James is “carrying the team on his back.” The stress of doing so might be getting to James. LeBron walked out of a press conference after the Cavaliers’ first game against the Golden State Warriors after reporters kept asking about a major flub by his teammate, J.R. Smith, that led to their loss, SB Nation reports.

According to SB Nation, the reporter who sparked LeBron’s walkout asked him to give his interpretation of Smith’s decision to run out the clock, even though he had a chance to shoot and either win the game or allow the team to call a timeout and prepare a play.

“What do you mean, ‘What’s my version?'” a visibly agitated LeBron responded.

The reporter continued to press James with follow-up questions until James abruptly stood up grabbed his bag and strode out of the room.

This was a surprise response from the regularly even-keeled James and could be an indication of his morale and that of the team. The Cavaliers are now one game away from losing in the Finals in a very embarrassing fashion.

So, maybe they are concerned about the alleged Kardashian curse.

The Kardashian curse is a pop culture phenomenon which alleges that any man who gets into a relationship with a Kardashian sister is hexed. According to a list on Ranker, the curse has its fair share of “victims,” which includes Lamar Odom, Scott Disick, and Kanye West.