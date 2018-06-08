Nicki Minaj And Ariana Grande Have More New Music Coming, So Prepare Yourselves

Nicki Minaj is going to send the Barbz in a tizzy.

Just one day after releasing the very risque cover for her upcoming album, Queen, Nicki Minaj has released news that will surely send her “Barbz” in another frenzy.

According to Billboard Magazine, Nicki Minaj hinted that she and one-time collaborator Ariana Grande may be releasing some new music, together, again soon.

Fans long suspected that the duo would team up again after Minaj and Grande did a surprise performance of their song, “The Light is Coming,” at the Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles, CA, on June 2.

Shortly thereafter, a fan of both Minaj and Grande hinted that the duo was filming a video for the song, to which Ariana Grande responded by saying that the video had already been completed.

But fans immediately speculated that there would be more than just “The Light Is Coming” up for offer, because in Grande’s tweet, she said that she and Nicki Minaj had only finished filming the video for “that one.”

“Is there more?” the fan asked, excitedly.

Nicki Minaj responded on Twitter by sending out a series of playful emojis in a tweet.

Check out the Twitter exchange below.

tlic mv is being shot rn as we speak, we truly aren’t ready for the looks nicki and ariana will serve — ani???? (@badcisions) June 4, 2018

nah we already shot dat one ???????? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2018

“Dat one” IS THERE MORE?! — Lay ???? (@BarbzHoe) June 4, 2018

Of course, the last time the duo collaborated, it was for the hit song, “Side to Side,” which you can hear below.

They also teamed up for the hit song “Bang Bang,” which also featured Jessie J and other pop stars.

Both women, however, have hit songs of their own that they’re currently enjoying the success of.

Nicki Minaj, for her part, has dropped two hit singles: “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li,” both of which helped the Queen make history for most charting singles on the R&B/Hip-Hop charts. She even out-performed Beyonce and Mary J. Blige, each of whom has 29 singles on the charts. (Minaj, with the success of these singles, has 30 songs that have so charted.)

Ariana Grande, for her part, is enjoying the success of her recent single, “No Tears Left To Cry.” And even though she recently broke up with Mac Miller, she’s rebounding nicely with her new love, Pete Davidson. The duo are often seen making funny faces on social media, and frequently declare their love for one another in a very public way.

As of right now, no further details have been released about the extensive new music that Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande will release together — or whether it will coincide with the release of Queen — but it will be a success either way.