‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lisa Vanderpump Celebrates Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Engagement [Photo]

Does Lisa Vanderpump support the 'Vanderpump Rules' couple's announcement?

Lisa Vanderpump hasn’t publicly addressed the recent engagement of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright but according to a new photo, she is completely supportive of the big news.

On June 8, a number of Vanderpump Rules stars, including Lala Kent and Kristen Doute, shared a group photo from Taylor and Cartwright’s engagement party and in it, Vanderpump is seen smiling as she celebrates the news of Taylor’s June 7 proposal with the rest of the cast.

“What an amazing way to start off filming season 7 of [Vanderpump Rules],” Kent wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo.

According to Kent, she and her co-stars, including her boss Vanderpump, set up shop at Taylor and Cartwright’s West Hollywood home and surprised them with an engagement party after they returned home from their date night in Malibu at the Neptune’s Net restaurant, where Taylor proposed.

“The surprise before!!” Doute wrote in the caption of the same photo.

As fans may recall, Vanderpump hasn’t always been a big fan of Taylor’s relationship and spoke out against him at the end of last year after he was seen admitting to cheating on Cartwright during an episode of Vanderpump Rules. At the time, Vanderpump told a number of outlets that she wasn’t surprised that Taylor had been caught cheating once again.

Speaking to Us Weekly in December 2017, Lisa Vanderpump slammed Jax Taylor for cheating on his girlfriend but admitted that she was happy to see him come clean about his missteps quickly instead of lying about what happened between him and Faith Stowers earlier that year.

“I’m not surprised that he did it because I’m not surprised by anything that he does, but I was surprised that he admitted to it in the second episode,” she said.

At the same time, Taylor discussed his affair with the magazine, noting the cheating scandal as one of his “usual mess-ups” and claiming he wasn’t thinking when he slept with Stowers. He then said that while he has been known to cheat in the past, he “really, really” regretted being unfaithful to Brittany Cartwright.

“It was just a huge mistake that we are actually working out right now. This was shot many months ago so we’re working through it and we’re in a good place right now,” he explained.

Lisa Vanderpump and the cast of Vanderpump Rules will return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules.