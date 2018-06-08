Michael Myers Is Back For A New ‘Halloween,’ But Where Does It Fit In The Timeline Of The Franchise?

The brand new "Halloween" movie is one that easily fits into the franchise and ignores a lot.

On Friday, Blumhouse brought forth the moment that so many horror fans have been waiting for as it revealed the trailer for the brand new Halloween movie. Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode to take on her brother Michael Myers for one last time. Fans have been gushing over the trailer which is frightening and looks really good, but there is much more to this new film. Halloween is officially the 11th movie in the franchise, but many are wondering just where it fits in the timeline.

When October 19, 2018, rolls around, Curtis will once again appear as Laurie Strode 40 years after she first took on the role. John Carpenter’s classic Halloween debuted in 1978 and it has spawned nine other movies in the franchise to this point, but not a single one of them will matter whatsoever.

As reported by Bloody-Disgusting, co-writer Danny McBride explained the new movie as “Laurie Strode comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers.” Four decades ago, she narrowly escaped being killed by her brother as he murdered many others around Haddonfield, but the time has come for them to meet again.

For those who are fans of the sequels, though, you’re may end up being disappointed as they are being forgotten.

In 1978, Halloween was released and this new Halloween is picking up from the events that happened in that movie. Even though both movies have the exact same name, the 2018 film is going to be a sequel to the original but 40 years later.

That being said, the new movie is going to act as if none of the following films exist:

Halloween II – 1981

Halloween III: Season of the Witch – 1982

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers – 1988

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers – 1989

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers – 1995

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later – 1998

Halloween: Resurrection – 2002

Halloween – 2007, a re-imagining by Rob Zombie

Halloween II – 2009, a sequel re-imagining by Rob Zombie

It is no surprise that Season of the Witch would be ignored as it actually had nothing to do with the Michael Myers’ storyline anyway. The two films from Rob Zombie were a bit of a reboot/remake of the franchise with a re-telling of the story in an even more violent fashion.

Laurie Strode appears in Zombie’s films, but the role is played by Scout Taylor-Compton and not Jamie Lee Curtis. The version of the character played by Curtis has appeared in four movies in the franchise with Halloween (2018) being her fifth.

Still, it will only be her second appearance with how the new storyline is going.

Curtis even told Halloween Movies that she felt it was owed to fans who love the original movie “in that it picks up the second the [first] one ends.”

Fans of the original Halloween will notice a lot of things in the new trailer that refer back to that movie. It is obvious that John Carpenter and others involved with the movie want this one to bring about feelings of nostalgia.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode

Nick Castle returning as Michael Myers/The Shape

References to Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasance)

Using Haddonfield as the setting

Someone (Michael Myers presumably) dressed as a ghost with glasses on

There are so many old-school feelings and references in this movie and it makes sense that writers and the studio decided to ignore all other sequels. When it comes down to it, Halloween (2018) fits into the timeline of the franchise right behind Halloween (1978).

Fans of the Halloween franchise can enjoy all of the movies that they want to, and they can continue to think of it as a running storyline. The only problem now is that it will truly end once they hit Halloween (2018) the second through tenth movies cease to exist in that theatrical world. Jamie Lee Curtis is returning as Laurie Strode for only the second time, according to the timeline, and she’s ready to kill Michael Myers once and for all.