Jax Taylor Shares A Behind-The-Scenes Photo From His Engagement To Brittany Cartwright On Instagram

Jax Taylor's engagement was filmed for 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Jax Taylor’s proposal to Brittany Cartwright will be featured on the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

On Instagram on June 8, just hours after officially announcing that he and Cartwright were engaged, Taylor returned to his page and shared a behind-the-scenes moment from his proposal in which he and Cartwright were seen embracing one another as a Bravo TV film crew captured footage for the new installment.

In his caption, Taylor confirmed the engagement took place at Neptune’s Net restaurant in Malibu, California, and thanked the owner of the beachside staple.

“So much planning… thank you to all that helped me with this, I could not have done this with out you,” he wrote. “This happened at our favorite spot in Malibu [Neptunes Net]. Thank you Margaret (owner) for capturing this. To catch this all make sure to tune in next season and watch this all unfold.. the happiest day of my life.”

To announce their engagement on June 7, both Taylor and Cartwright posted images of her gorgeous Kyle Chan engagement ring and Taylor’s smiling face in the background. A short time later, they were seen celebrating their engagement with their Vanderpump Rules co-stars at their apartment in West Hollywood, California.

On social media, a number of their co-stars shared photos of their engagement party, including Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, and Scheana Marie.

Neptune’s Net’s Instagram page also shared a photo of the happy couple.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright had a very rough 2017 after it was revealed on the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 that Taylor had cheated on Cartwright with longtime guest star Faith Stowers. However, after Taylor turned his life around after the tragic death of his father, they were able to salvage their relationship.

During the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 finale, Taylor spoke of his new outlook on his romance with Cartwright and revealed that while he has made plenty of mistakes in the past, he is now putting her first. As he explained, he truly realized how much of a catch Cartwright is after seeing how she remained at his side and supported him after the loss of his father.

Although Taylor and Cartwright haven’t confirmed any exact wedding plans quite yet, Cartwright told Life & Style magazine at the end of last year that she would love to get married at the Kentucky Castle in the winter.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 will air later this year on Bravo TV.