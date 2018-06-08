Three Rockstar classics are now playable on Microsoft’s latest console.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is now backwards compatible on the Xbox One. Gamers who own actual discs of GTA: San Andreas for the Xbox and Xbox 360 can now play the title on Microsoft’s latest-generation consoles.

According to Xbox News, both the original Xbox and Xbox 360 version of GTA: San Andreas have become backwards compatible on the Xbox One. However, gamers will not be able to transfer any of their saved progress from their old Xbox consoles to the Xbox One. As if to make up for their lost progress in the game, Xbox owners will get to play GTA: San Andreas with Xbox 360 graphics. The upgraded features include a higher resolution for the game, enhanced draw distances, and Achievements.

Since nothing was mentioned about the game saves of those who owned the Xbox 360 version of GTA: San Andreas, it may be safe to assume that Xbox 360 player can transfer their saved data from their old console to their Xbox One. GTA: San Andreas received favorable reviews when it was first released. It currently has a score of 93 in Metacritic. San Andreas really added to the world Rockstar built in its Grand Theft Auto franchise. Its gameplay was good and it kept gamers busy. There was always something to do in San Andreas’ vast, expansive world.

GTA San Andreas, Midnight Club LA and Table Tennis Now Playable on @Xbox One with Backward Compatibility: https://t.co/UzwuIo96g1 pic.twitter.com/1QINmZRWY2 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 8, 2018

However, GTA: San Andreas was not perfect. The one complaint gamers had with the title seems to be its graphics. Given the time it has taken for the game to make it to the Xbox One, maybe Rockstar and Microsoft have finally improved its graphics.

Besides GTA: San Andreas, two other Rockstar games are now backwards compatible on the Xbox One as well; namely, Midnight Club: Los Angeles and Rockstar Games presents Table Tennis. Along with the original version of the game, Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Edition is also compatible with the Xbox One.

Compared to San Andreas, Midnight Club: Los Angeles and Rockstar Games presents Table Tennis were received fairly well. Midnight Club, however, got mixed reviews. An old review by Kotaku stated that the game could be quite difficult which probably contributed to players’ mixed feelings toward it, depsite the title’s expansive lineup of vehicles and exciting game modes. Meanwhile, Table Tennis was one of those games players could enjoy during their downtime. It has a score of 81 on Metacritic. It seems to be well-received by gamers though there aren’t too many modes in the title.