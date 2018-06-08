Demi Lovato Says She’s ‘So Happy’ In Latest Instagram Post

Demi Lovato is really happy and her fans are happy that she’s happy!

In her latest Instagram post, the 25-year-old shared a photo of herself along with the caption, “so happy” followed by three smiley face emojis. The image itself shows Lovato with a massive smile on her face as she appears to have a microphone in her hand, making many assume that it’s a photo that was taken on her current “Tell Me You Love Me” Tour.

Demi can be seen wearing her long, black hair down and wavy while she sits on top of a bed in fishnet tights and a long, white pullover. And since she is happy, her fans are happy and they certainly let her know it with an overwhelming response to the post. Less than a day after posting the joyful photo and caption, Lovato’s army of followers have already given the photo over 1.3 million likes as well as 8,000 comments.

Countless fans shared in Demi’s sentiments by posting some smiley face emojis of their own while many others told Demi that they’re so happy that she seems to be in a good place. Of course, a number of others wrote on the post to let Demi know how beautiful she looks in that particular photo.

Sooooooooo happy ???????????? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 7, 2018 at 2:58pm PDT

“Your smile baby omg, THE most beautiful woman in the world.”

“I am happy that you’re happy because life is a mystery and you have conquered it and you love yourself this way you will love others better,” another fan gushed.

“That’s the best look I’ve seen in your photos, happy is a very good look for you,” one more follower chimed in.

A few days prior, Demi wowed fans with another picture, only this time it was a little sexier. As the Inquisitr reported, Lovato posted a photo of herself in a NSFW pic. In the snapshot, the 25-year-old poses against a white background with her short brown locks covering one of her eyes.

She playfully puts her hair near her mouth as she looks into the camera as she wears a see-through top that exposes a little too much. That photo also earned plenty of attention from Lovato’s fan base with over 2 million likes and 15,000 plus comments.

As many of her fans already know, Lovato is currently on tour in Europe. According to the calendar on her website, the European leg of the tour will end at the end of June in Italy, and in July, Lovato will come back for a few more performances in the States.

For now, we’re happy that she’s happy.