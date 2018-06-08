Buff Chris Pratt Spotted Shirtless In Hawaii

Just two weeks from 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom's' opening, Pratt vacations in Hawaii.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star Chris Pratt is currently vacationing in Hawaii with friends, and paparazzi have nabbed several photos of the movie star shirtless enjoying his day on Friday. Just Jared shared 15 photos of Pratt shirtless and strutting around a resort at the popular travel destination.

In the new photos, Pratt is sporting a simple black bathing suit which rose to his mid-thigh that was paired only with a camouflage baseball cap. He can be seen walking around the resort, carrying a beer keg, jogging, looking at his cell phone, drinking a frozen beverage, and laughing with a friend.

Pratt seemed happy to be enjoying some time off in the middle of his Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom press tour which has taken him across the globe in the last several weeks. The 38-year-old has promoted the new film in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and most recently in California where he helped debut the biggest Amazon delivery of all time, a T-Rex.

The actor appeared to land in Hawaii on Thursday when he shared a video to his personal Instagram page. Pratt was announcing the winner of his current Crowdrise campaign who will attend the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom premier alongside him in a few weeks. In the video, Chris is sporting a lei around his neck, suggesting he recently landed in the Aloha state.

He has also shared behind-the-scenes videos from the set in Hawaii with his makeup artists, hairdressers, stuntmen, and much more crew from his film.

Pratt is no stranger to Hawaii, as he spent most of his time in the state shooting Jurassic World and its sequel which debuts shortly. He can be seen in Hawaii with his hairdresser, Mary Mastro in one of his recent posts with the tropical landscape behind them.

Pratt can be seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom which hits theaters on June 22. The film is the follow up to 2015 smash hit, Jurassic World which re-launched the franchise. Jurassic World broke records instantly when it hit theaters earning over $1.6 billion worldwide. It is currently the fifth highest earning film of all time, just currently surpassed by Chris’s most recent film, Avengers: Infinity War. It still holds the record for biggest summer opener of all time and biggest June film ever.

According to Deadline, the sequel is projected to open between $130 and $150 million in the United States, which would make it fall short of its predecessor by $58-$78 million.