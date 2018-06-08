‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Gets Prison Sentence Delayed So He Can Shoot The Show

The 'Jersey Shore' legend faces up to five years in prison for fraud.

Jersey Shore legend Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has a situation of his own to contend with: his upcoming sentencing for tax fraud. But, according to Radar Online, the filming of the show has helped keep him free for a little bit longer.

In court documents filed in the Southern District of the State of New York — the district that handles federal filings — it was revealed that Sorrentino, who was originally due to be sentenced on June 20, 2018, will have his sentencing moved. In order to accommodate the filming schedule for Jersey Shore, the sentencing has been moved to August 15, 2018.

Then, three days ago, attorney Henry Klingeman asked that the hearing date be rescheduled, again, because it conflicts with a “long-standing vacation” that the attorney had planned with his family.

Klingeman got the sentencing postponed, again, to September 7.

Earlier this week, Sorrentino flew to Las Vegas to film Jersey Shore with the rest of the cast.

The Situation is filming the second season of the classic MTV show, which has been subtitled “Family Vacation.”

As for how he got into this mess in the first place, it all started in September, 2014, when the federal government filed charges against The Situation and his older brother, Marc Sorrentino, on the grounds of tax fraud. At the time, the federal government claimed that the duo failed to claim more than $8.9 million of income. They also claimed that the duo filed “false tax returns” in relation to The Situation’s various businesses, at the time.

And it only got worse from there: Sorrentino was then hit with charges of tax evasion and structuring funds to evade currency-transaction reports in April, 2017. Marc Sorrentino was then charged with attempted obstruction charges, with regards to the grand jury that was convened to investigate him and his brother.

Ultimately, Marc Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a fraudulent tax return. He faces up to three years in prison. The Situation, for his part, pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion, and faces up to five years in prison.

There’s no word yet on whether Sorrentino will claim that, at the time, he was high on various substances, since he recently declared that he was celebrating two years of sobriety.

Alas, all is not terrible on the Jersey Shore front for the Sorrentino family. The Situation recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Pesce, and she, of course, accepted.