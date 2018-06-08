Britney Spears And Kevin Federline Allegedly ‘Feuding’ And Only Speak Through Attorneys, Reports ‘ET’

A source told 'ET' that Britney and Kevin's relationship is seriously strained after he asked for more child support.

Britney Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline are reportedly now feuding, and are only speaking to one another through their attorneys, despite being on friendly terms while co-parenting their two children since their 2007 divorce. Entertainment Tonight is reporting that the two are no longer on good terms ever since Kevin requested more child support from his former wife earlier this year.

“Britney and Kevin had a cordial relationship until Kevin started asking for more money. Now they only speak through attorneys,” a source alleged to the site this week, claiming that Spears offered to take on more custody of their two boys last year, which appears to be the issue that sent their relationship on a downward spiral.

“Some of Kevin’s friends think he feels threatened because Britney is doing so well that she might not need him to have the kids as much anymore,” continued ET’s inside source, noting that if Kevin didn’t have as much custody of 12-year-old Sean Preston and 11-year-old Jayden James that he wouldn’t be entitled to so much child support.

The site noted that the exes – who were married for three years between 2004 and 2007 – were often spotted being cordial to one another before the latest child support drama, regularly attending the same sports games to watch their two sons play.

The source added that Kevin “needs that money to keep up the lifestyle that he has become accustomed to,” which is why he may be reluctant for Britney to have more custody. The insider claimed that their relationship is now “damaged” as a result.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Federline’s lawyer said earlier this month that he believed his client deserved a three-fold increase in the $20,000 he’s currently getting per month from the pop superstar to take care of their boys.

Us Weekly alleged that Kevin’s request for more money, and Britney’s team’s refusal to pay out as much as he wants, reportedly had the “Perfume” singer worried that he may keep their children away from her.

A source alleged to the source last month that Spears has been growing “extremely agitated and extremely concerned” over the past few weeks that she may not get to see her two children as much if her former husband and father of her two kids decides to cut down on her visitation time.

Spears and Federline haven’t spoken out regarding reports claiming that they’re now feuding, though Britney has been sharing a number of sweet family photos of herself on social media while spending some time with Sean and Jayden amid the custody drama.

Inquisitr reported earlier this month that she posted an adorable photo with her eldest son – while wearing a tiny bikini by the pool – during a recent family vacation to Miami, which came shortly after Inquisitr shared that she posted another snap showing herself and both her boys enjoying a dinner date together.

In addition to his two boys with Spears, Federline has four other children. He has two with former girlfriend Shar Jackson, and another two with his current wife, Victoria Prince.