iPhone X Plus 2018: iOS 12 Clues Reveal Display Size, Resolution Of Apple’s New Flagship

All it takes is some clever data tracking and the resolution of Apple's 2018 iPhone X Plus was decoded.

During Apple’s keynote at the WWDC 2018, the Cupertino-based tech giant opted to focus the presentations on its software, from iOS 12, to macOS Mojave, to WatchOS 5, to the newest version of TVOS. Noticeably absent from Apple’s presentation were the highly-anticipated hardware that the company is rumored to be working on, including the iPhone SE2, the new Apple Watch, and the 2018 iPad Pro.

Safe to say, these rumored devices would likely be unveiled sometime later this year, during Apple’s highly-anticipated event expected for September, where the company would unveil its 2019 iPhone series. Over the past few months, rumors have been suggesting that this year’s iPhones would be a step away from Apple’s previous style of unveiling two handsets in the event.

Unlike last year’s unveiling, however, this year would not feature two outdated-looking iPhones and a freshly-designed flagship. Instead, all of Apple’s iPhones are expected to adopt the iPhone X’s edge-to-edge display.

As noted in a MacRumors report, rumors about the iPhone line for 2018 are many, but the consensus is that the Cupertino-based tech giant would unveil a 5.8-inch iPhone X successor, a larger 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus device, and a budget-friendly 6.1-inch iPhone on September. Very little has been known about the smartphone’s specs so far. That is, of course, until recently, when devices equipped with iOS 12 started exploring the internet.

This is 2018 6.1-inch LCD iPhone X Lite and 6.5-inch OLED iPhone X Plus (renders, comparisons, dimensions) on behalf of @wylsacomhttps://t.co/naEoqPbPEF pic.twitter.com/80V8Ds4ygF — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) June 1, 2018

Tech website BGR noted in a recent report that in the months leading up to WWDC 2018, devices running IOS 12 visited its website. By tracking the resolution of the devices that accessed its website, BGR was able to identify exactly which iPhones and iPads were exploring their site. Among these was an unknown device with a never-before-seen 414 x 896 resolution in points — a smartphone that could very well be the iPhone X Plus.

The mysterious device’s 414 x 896 resolution provides a lot of clues about what the smartphone’s size. Its 414-point width, for one, is similar in proportion to the width of Apple’s larger smartphones like the iPhone 8 Plus. Its length of 896 points, on the other hand, is quite close to the 812-point length of the iPhone X’s display. From this, it appears like the unknown device that has been visiting BGR’s website is a smartphone that is rather similar in size with the iPhone 8 Plus, while having the same screen dimensions and style as the iPhone X. This is, of course, exactly what rumors are suggesting for the iPhone X Plus.