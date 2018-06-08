HBO Orders ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Pilot, Will Reveal ‘Horrifying’ Secrets From Past

Looks like you won't have to wave goodbye to Westeros just yet...

HBO has officially given the green light to a prequel for Game of Thrones, thrilling fans from across the realm. It will be written by author George R.R. Martin, along with Jane Goldman from X-Men: First Class. There is no name as yet for this project but some details have been released that are sure to be gobbled by fans and then speculated about until the show finally makes it to air, whenever that may be. Game of Thrones fans love trying to predict future story, though of course this time there aren’t books to pour over to fuel those theories.

“Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend … it’s not the story we think we know,” according to HBO’s official release per EW.com. The new show is said to as ambitious as the original series, which is sure to please viewers immensely.

“Goldman will write the pilot, based on a story she developed with Martin, and will also serve as showrunner. Vince Gerardis and Daniel Zelman will serve as executive producers. Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are not involved with the series,” according to TheMiddletownPress.com, which may worry some fans and please others who may have had a problem with the way the books were transferred to the screen. Those two will instead be working on penning a new series of Star Wars films for Disney.

It should be interesting to have a female showrunner, considering the original series took a lot of heat for its treatment of women throughout its run. Regardless, with the prospect of losing this beloved world soon as Season 8 of Thrones, due out next year, brings the series to an end, it will provide diehard fans with something to look forward to down the line. But it may be quite a ways down the line. HBO has already said that if it does greenlight a pilot to series, it will not be airing until a full year after the end of the original show. While this may be disappointing news to some, for longtime Game of Thrones fans, waiting is hardly an alien concept.