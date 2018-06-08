Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Claims Mother Of His Baby Spit On Him During Fight Over Child, According To ‘TMZ’ Report

Looks like things between Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and the mother of his child Jen Harley have taken yet another turn for the worse–this time the two apparently got into it over their child and their dead, as it’s been reported by TMZ.

According to Ronnie, he’s claiming that during a heated argument between him and Jen, she took things to another level and allegedly spit on him, according to the news outlet. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Ronnie’s baby mama, Jen wound up calling the cops on him Thursday night to report their argument at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Despite Jen initially making the call, when cops showed up around 10 PM on June 7, she was nowhere to be found.

Cops say that while they were there, they interviewed multiple witnesses, including Ronnie, who told them that Jen punched him in the head, and spit on him and then completely took off. The news outlet is reporting that due to Ronnie’s claim, Jen, is now the suspect of a battery. Ronnie also reportedly told police that he and Jen had been arguing since Wednesday when he found their dog dead at the bottom of their pool.

Ronnie and Jen both share a home in Vegas and were said to also be bickering about who was taking care of their daughter when things took a turn for the worst at Planet Hollywood.

It was previously reported by TMZ that earlier in the week, Ronnie nearly came to blows with a guy in Vegas Wednesday at the Flamingo while currently filming season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

As of late, it’s being reported that detectives will hand the case over to the D.A.’s Office to decide if Jen gets charged with battery.

As it was previously reported by Inquisitr per Us Weekly, just a few weeks ago, Ronnie and Jen had supposedly called it quits after breaking up shortly after the birth of their daughter Ariana Sky was born back in April.”They had a big fight the other day and are done … for now. It’s going to keep changing every day.” The couple, who also got into a very heated fight on social media just a few weeks back that resulted in yet another breakup, seemed to have worked things out since their most recent split was reported a few weeks ago. Shortly after giving birth to their daughter and during happier times, Ron spoke highly about his on-again/off-again girlfriend saying, “Jen is very understanding; she understands that I live a certain lifestyle that involves me traveling but she knows I love her and the baby at the end of the day.”