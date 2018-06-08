‘Days Of Our Lives’ Shocker: Christopher Sean Is Out As Paul Nartia

Days of our Lives fans were shocked to learn this week that actor Christopher Sean will exit the NBC soap opera as the character of Paul Narita.

According to a June 8 report by Daytime Confidential, Christopher Sean has decided to quit his Days of our Lives gig to focus on more lucrative acting roles, including prime time television and film.

Sean made his Days of our Lives debut back in 2014 when Paul Narita entered Salem and shook up the lives of Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). Paul was revealed to be John Black’s long, lost son, as well as Sonny’s former boyfriend who desperately wanted to win him back. However, he soon found out that Sonny was married and backed off.

However, Days of our Lives fans watched as Paul quickly became inserted into Will and Sonny’s lives anyway when he and Will had an affair. Although Paul didn’t know at the time that Will was married to Sonny, he still felt bad and the affair began the demise of the couple’s marriage.

Flash forward to 2018, and Days of our Lives fans are still seeing the love triangle between the three men live on. Will, who has amnesia after being killed by Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and then resurrected by Dr. Rolf, has no memories of his life with Sonny. Upon coming back to Salem he fell hard for Paul and the two are currently together.

While Days of our Lives hasn’t revealed if they plan to recast the character of Paul Narita, or write him off the show completely, many fans are devastated by the news of Christopher Sean’s exit. However, DOOL has been hinting at Will getting his memories back, which could be leading towards a reunion with his ex-husband, Sonny. The possible reunion would have left Paul out in the cold again.

Soap Opera Digest reports that Christopher Sean filmed his final episode on May 25, the same day that Marci Miller, who also wanted to pursue bigger and better acting roles, filmed her final scenes as Abigail. Both actors will likely be seen airing until sometime this fall. Meanwhile, Sean already has a brand new job lined up. He has been cast in a brand new Star Wars universe series by Disney, titled Star Wars Resistance.

Days of our Lives fans are disappointed, to say the least, and many will miss Christopher Sean as Paul Narita.