‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’: Kim Richards Speaks Of Sister Kyle’s New Show On Twitter

What is Kim Richards saying about 'American Woman'?

Kyle Richards had the support of her older sister, Kim Richards, on the premiere night of her new show, American Woman.

Although the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s older half-sister, Kathy Hilton, is believed to be upset about the Paramount Network show, which is loosely based on the life of their mother, Kathleen Richards, Kim wished her sister luck on Thursday night from St. Barts, where their family recently celebrated the wedding of Barron Hilton and Tessa Von Walderdorff.

“Good Luck to my little sister [Kyle Richards] on Your New Show!.. Wished you could have been with all of us,” she tweeted.

Kim and the rest of the family traveled to St. Barts earlier this month for the wedding of Barron Hilton, Kathy’s youngest son with husband Rick, but because of her promotional duties for American Woman, Kyle missed out on the festivities. That said, she did speak of her nephew’s wedding on Instagram and wished them well as she shared a gorgeous photo of their beachside ceremony.

“Congratulations to this beautiful couple [Barron Hilton] and [Tessa Von Walderdorff],” Kyle posted to Instagram. “Wishing you a lifetime filled with happiness, love & magical moments.”

In addition to Kyle’s photos, a number of her family members, including Paris and Nicky Hilton, shared images from their brother’s wedding and trip to St. Barts. In one photo, Kyle’s oldest daughter, Farrah, was seen.

????‍♀️????????‍♀️ A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:44pm PDT

Kyle Richards opened up about her ongoing feud with sister Kathy Hilton during the Season 6 reunion special for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While chatting with the reunion host and Real Housewives creator Andy Cohen, Kyle confirmed she had not spoken to her sister, Kathy Hilton, in six months and suggested she had gotten the wrong idea about what American Woman was about. Kyle also said Kathy would likely feel much better about the show once she watched it.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear if Kathy tuned in to Thursday night’s premiere.

As she basks in the glow of the success of her new series, American Woman, Kyle is also preparing to reunite with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp, for Season 9. Although Bravo TV has not yet officially confirmed the Season 9 cast, none of the women have suggested they will be leaving the show after Season 8.

American Woman airs on the Paramount Network on Thursday nights at 10 p.m.