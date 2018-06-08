Netflix And Penguin Books Join Forces To Create Series Of ‘Stranger Things’ Books To Be Released This Fall

The Stranger Things franchise is expanding by the day!

For fans who just cannot get enough of the hit Netflix show, they will be happy to hear that Penguin Books has joined forced with Netflix to bring fans a series of Stranger Things books. According to Deadline, the first two books in the series are set to be released in the fall of this year. One book titled Stranger Things: World Turned Upside Down: The Official Behind-The-Scenes-Companion will serve as a companion book to the show for young readers. The second book does not have a title yet but it will be a hardcover gift book that the publisher describes as “advice, wisdom, and warnings from the Stranger Things world.”

And in the Spring of 2019, there will be a Stranger Things prequel novel about Eleven’s mother and MKUltra program. Other titles are also expected to be released next year, and for those of you who would rather listen than read the upcoming books, you’re in luck, because audiobooks will also be released.

According to Cosmopolitan, Season 3 of Stranger Things is expected hit the Netflix streaming service at some point in 2019. Actor David Harbour confessed in an interview that the cast and crew need some time before they start another season.

“I’m not the authority on any of this. But if you use logic, our first season came out July 15. Our second season came out October 27. Theoretically, if we keep on the same timeline, what’s our next release date? I guess it would be January or February 2019. But I don’t know. I would love for it to be as soon as possible. We just want to make them good, and good takes time. It all goes into shaping a really beautiful product, and that’s the most important thing.”

Season 3 will also bring a different vibe that viewers are not used to as it will reportedly take place in the summer, just one year after where Season 2 left off. Another big name will also join the talented cast in Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s daughter, Maya Thurman-Hawke, who is set to play the role of an “alternative girl.”

For now, fans can follow the Stranger Things crew on their respective Instagram pages. Since the show began two years ago, the show’s star, Millie Bobby Brown, has already amassed quite the following on Instagram with over 16 million fans and counting. Her most recent post pays tribute to her “best friends” which include the younger actors in the cast of Stranger Things. Brown shared a sweet video set to music with photos of all of her best friends throughout her life.

Now, the countdown to Season 3 is officially underway.