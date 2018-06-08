‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ :Tamra Judge Fights Back Tears Watching Son Spencer Graduate High School

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge has plenty of reason to celebrate as the proud mom just got to witness her youngest son graduating high school. As reported by People, Judge shared the moment she watched her youngest son, Spencer Barney, walk at his high school graduation on Thursday evening. Tamra shared the moment with her 1.3 million followers on her Instagram page, the evening of June 7.

“My tall handsome, smart, shy, kind-hearted, loving son Spencer graduates today & turns 18 (June 14),” she captioned the photo of the graduate and soon to be 18-year-old.

“I can’t stop crying and wondering HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE? I love him so much. I know life has so many wonderful things in store for you! Congratulations son. #2018 #blessed #donttouchthehair.”

The 50-year-old reality star also shared a video from inside of the graduation ceremony where you can hear her proudly yelling, “I see you, Spencer!”

The mother of four was all smiles at the event, where she sported a black-and-white patterned top, black pants, and heels for the touching occasion. After the commencement, Judge shared video from Spencer’s graduation dinner, where she dined on fish.

The RHOOC star, who is now married to Eddie Judge, shares three children with her ex-husband, Simon Barney: Sidney, 18, Spencer, 17, and Sophia. Judge also is mother to son Ryan Vieth, and grandmother of one of her eldest son’s daughter, Ava.

Spencer’s graduation comes just one week after it was previously reported by Inquisitr, that Judge was estranged and keeping her distance from her son Ryan’s ex-fiance’s family. According to a Radar Online report on May 30, it was reported that Judge has quit talking to Sarah Rodriguez and her three oldest children, including her oldest teenage daughter Brooke, who was recently involved in a freak accident that left her with a “very, very bad concussion.”

An insider close to the popular reality show star revealed that Brooke had been running at her school when she suddenly tripped into a building, which resulted in a severe concussion. Then, after being informed of Brooke’s injury, Judge reportedly chose to ignore the child and not reach out to her after the scary incident occurred.

Both Judge and Rodriguez have appeared to be close in past years but according to the Radar Online report, Judge ended their friendship after things went sour between Rodriguez and her son, Ryan. As for her granddaughter, Ava, Judge appears to spend a lot of time with her only grandchild and frequently posts photos of her on her social media pages.