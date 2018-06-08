David Eason Is Reportedly Harassing Jenelle Evans’ Ex Using Homophobic Slurs

David Eason is known for his hate speech. He was fired from Teen Mom 2 earlier this year after he posted questionable tweets that were homophobic and transphobic in nature. MTV severed ties with him but remained working with Jenelle Evans for the six weeks that were left after the termination.

During the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, David Eason sent a scathing text to Nathan Griffith following a message he sent to Jenelle Evans. He called him a “f**boy,” something that didn’t sit well with Kaiser’s father. According to In Touch Weekly, Nathan Griffith’s girlfriend has come forward stating that the harassing text messages are still coming months later.

There has been a lot of tension between David Eason and Nathan Griffith. Jenelle Evans has children with both men. Eason has been helping to care for Kaiser, the son she shares with Griffith. There has been a lot of talk about the strained co-parenting relationship between Evans and Kaiser’s father. She has been caring for him almost exclusively on her own, with Griffith being minimally involved for months at a time. Recently, there has been a court waged battle over the custody of the toddler, launched by Nathan’s mother, Doris in hopes of removing him from Evans’ care.

As the season of Teen Mom 2 continues to air, custody of Kaiser will come into question. David Eason has never liked Nathan Griffith but has been diligent in helping his wife care for her son. In fact, during the reunion taped last fall, he was vocal about missing the toddler when he spent time with his father. Eason has been in communication with Griffith via text for a while now, much of it documented on the show for arranging drop-offs and pickups.

After Monday’s episode aired, Nathan Griffith took to social media to comment on what was shown. His girlfriend is now claiming the harassment is ongoing. When Griffith received the first homophobic slur in a text he confronted David Eason’s mother during Kaiser’s exchange. All of this was done in front of the camera, something that shocked viewers.

DAVID! I begged @mtv to host a mma fight for us and because of you they can’t now. Fighting words?!?!? Please, I would love to. I want a perfectly legal, conscience decision (on your part) and good fight. — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) June 5, 2018

On Twitter, Nathan Griffith challenged David Eason to an MMA-style fight. Teen Mom 2 star Jeremy Calvert offered to host the fight, getting viewers all revved up. The chances of this happening are slim, especially given the fact that Eason is no longer associated with the show. Jenelle Evans recently filmed her reunion segment with Dr. Drew Pinsky, but it is unclear if she is done with the show for good.