Kama Sutra Receives Female-Focused Update For Millennial Generation

In the new version of the Kama Sutra, a woman's pleasure is the focus.

Some reboots are worth doing — a new millennial version of the Kama Sutra has been released, and its author says that she’s written it to focus on female pleasure, rather than the focus on the male pleasure that the original text indulged in.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the new edition of the Kama Sutra has been released by The Folio Society, for £395 limited edition of the original text. The difference, of course, is that the illustrations focus on female pleasure, as imagined by revolutionary artist Victo Ngai.

Ngai is known for her “fairy-tale” interpretations of classic works, and her most notable work can be found on the cover of “Norse Mythology” by Neil Gaiman (who is, as of late, best known for his book “American Gods” thanks to the hit Starz show of the same name).

Ngai has also made history because she’s the first female illustrator of the Kama Sutra.

She said that she believes that she’s brought a “unique, feminist” perspective to the ancient sacred text, which has been around for more than 2000 years.

She acknowledges that, while the writing is definitely from a “patriarchal” perspective — and representative of the attitudes of its time — her illustrations are taken from the “female gaze,” thus making it more sympathetic to a more feminist perspective.

Ngai also said that contrary to popular depictions of the Kama Sutra as being an “overtly sexual” book, there’s a lot more sensuality and eroticism in it than it’s given credit for. With that in mind, she hoped that her illustrations brought out the “sensuality” in the sexuality, rather than lead people to believe that the book is just a “sex manual.”

Ngai went on to say that previous illustrations in the book were not “elegant,” and she hoped her illustrations brought a sense of elegance to the book as well.

All who buy the limited edition of the manuscript will get a signed copy of a piece of artwork by the artist — two people amorously locked in a position called the Embrace of Thighs.

Long considered the definitive Sanskrit work on sexuality, the Kama Sutra not only provides advice on sex and sexuality, but advice on such things as how to be a courtesan, and how to engage in other “dating” rituals.

While many parts of the manuscript are considered a product of its time, the Kama Sutra is still widely read and enjoyed by adults all over the world.