Hilary Duff Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl With Boyfriend Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is pregnant. The former Lizzie McGuire star is expecting her second child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend Matthew Koma.

According to a June 8 report by Hollywood Life, Hilary Duff announced the big baby news via a social media post, revealing that she and Matthew Koma were about to welcome a little “princess” and that they couldn’t be more thrilled about the pregnancy.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” Duff wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of the couple together.

As many fans know, Hilary Duff is the mother of a son named Luca Cruz Comrie, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. The couple were married from 2010-2016. Now she’ll be adding a baby girl to the family.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma began dating in January 2017. The pair briefly split in March 2017, but got back together only a few months later. The expectant parents first met a couple of years before they began dating when Koma collaborated on several songs for Duff’s album, Breath In. Breath Out.

“I think [if] you have history and a past with someone and love — and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not too much damage done — then, it can always work out again,” Duff said on The Talk back in December. “It’s going so great,” she added of the relationship. “[It’s] the third time that we’ve dated. Timing is such a big deal… third time’s a charm!”

It is an exciting time for the Duff family as Hilary’s sister, Haylie Duff, welcomed her second daughter, Lulu Gray, on Tuesday. This means that Hilary and Haylie’s little girls will be very close in age.

Just days before announcing her pregnancy, Hilary Duff gushed about Matthew Koma during an interview with E! News. The Younger actress revealed that she was very lucky to have such a “nice guy” in her life, adding that her family members also love Matthew.

“I got a really nice guy. He’s so great,” adding that her mother recently spent time with Koma and loved him, “and she was like, ‘I just love him. I love him so much. He’s the best.’ I’m like, ‘I’m here. I exist, you know? You’re always on my side!’ She’s such a traitor.”

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have not given a due date or any hints about a name for their baby girl.