Charles Krauthammer Has Only Weeks To Live, Conservative Pundit Divulges Terminal Cancer

Washington insider and longtime Fox News analyst Charles Krauthammer has revealed in an open letter that he has terminal cancer, with only a few weeks to live. Despite the dire news, the political commentator wanted to make sure people know that he’s “had a great life.” The note, which TMZ posted, details what he has been going through over the past 10 months, with a condition he thought was taken care of by surgery but instead has spread.

“In August of last year, I underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in my abdomen. That operation was thought to have been a success, but it caused a cascade of secondary complications– which I have been fighting in hospital ever since,” he shared. He thought he was overcoming each obstacle as it presented itself, with the help of his doctor team, and getting his health back.

“However, recent tests have revealed that the cancer has returned. There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly. My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live.” With that, he announced that he considered this fight for his life now over.

His letter went on to thank those amazing doctors who have tried to help him beat cancer, his dear friends who have stood by him during this trying time, and the publishers he works with both with his articles and books. But most of all he wanted to thank his colleagues, readers, and viewers for enabling him to continue his life’s work.

“I believe that the pursuit of truth and right ideas through honest debate and rigorous argument is a noble

undertaking. I am grateful to have played a small role in the conversations that have helped guide this extraordinary nation’s destiny.” The 68-year-old Krauthammer was paralyzed decades ago after a diving incident. In addition to being a regular commentator on Fox News, he has authored several books, including Things That Matter: Three Decades of Passions, Pastimes and Politics, Democratic Realism: An American Foreign Policy for a Unipolar World, and The Age of Obama.

“This note from @Krauthammer is terribly sad news on a day already filled with anguish. Charles writes that his end is near but knows his life has been a race well run. How I will miss his words and wisdom. But will refer to them always for future guidance,” shared MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough of Morning Joe on Twitter.