’50 Shades’ Actor Jamie Dornan And His Family Enjoy Stay At Donegal Luxury Hotel

Jamie Dornan has said that he was “happy” to bid adieu to the 50 Shades of Grey films that made him a household name and the favorite actor of housewives everywhere, and who can blame him? Now that he’s done playing a billionaire businessman, he can get busy spending all that money he made pretending to be filthy rich.

According to the Irish Mirror, one of Jamie Dornan’s recent expenditures was a trip to scenic County Donegal, Ireland. The 36-year-old actor booked accommodations at the Shandon Hotel & Spa near the small seaside village of Dunfanaghy. He was joined by his wife Amelia and their two daughters, four-year-old Dulcie and two-year-old Phoebe.

The website for the luxury hotel that Jamie whisked his family away to says that it “overlooks the breathtakingly beautiful Sheephaven Bay.” It’s located within walking distance of Marble Hill Beach, where Jamie and his family were spotted on Friday morning. The Shandon Hotel & Spa will lend buckets and spades to guests with children so that they can collect shells and build sandcastles, but there’s no word on whether Dulcie and Phoebe took advantage of this amenity.

After the group had their fill of the sand and the waves, they headed to the nearby Ards Forest Park to stroll among the trees. Jamie Dornan’s daughters also enjoyed playing on the swings at the park’s playground.

After Jamie and his family worked up their appetites with all that activity, they decided to head over to Lizzie’s Diner in Dunfanaghy to fill their bellies. While they were there, Jamie obliged the restaurant’s excited staff members by posing for a photo with them. In the snapshot, the actor is wearing a baseball cap and sporting a full beard, a casual look that’s a far cry from his well-manicured appearance in the 50 Shades of Grey films.

Back at the hotel, guests reportedly left the actor and his family alone. His daughters enjoyed swimming in the hotel pool, and Jamie seemed to content to play the role of doting dad and devoted husband.

“Jamie only had eyes for his two beautiful daughters and his wife,” said one hotel guest. “They seemed to be having a wonderful time.”

Jamie Dornan has said that he wants to take on fewer acting projects so that he can spend more time with his family, and he’s expressed relief that he’s finished filming the 50 Shades of Grey series.

“Because you’ve been playing this character for a few years, whatever it’s been, four and a half years, you’re quite happy to say goodbye,” he told Entertainment Tonight of why he was ready to bid farewell to Christian Grey. “Because it’s nice to put that aside and move on.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Dornan has moved on to the BBC miniseries Death and Nightingales, an upcoming historical drama set in Fermanagh, Ireland in 1885. Filming is expected to begin in Northern Ireland sometime this summer, so the trip to Donegal might be the last family vacation that Jamie gets to enjoy for a while.