Archaeologists In India Uncover 4,000-Year-Old Bronze Age Chariots Pointing To An Elite Warrior Class

Along with the discovery of the three chariots in India, archaeologists also retrieved daggers and swords from the burial site.

Archaeologists in India have just made the radical discovery of the remains of 4,000-year-old Bronze Age chariots which point to a distinct and very special warrior class.

The three chariots were discovered around 43 miles away from New Delhi while excavations were being conducted for an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Along with the Bronze Age chariots, archaeologists also unearthed daggers, a helmet and swords and were able to locate eight different burial sites, as ABC report.

While the chariots are estimated to date from between 2000 to 1800 BC, some archaeologists have suggested that these sites may have been created for “royal burials.” Interestingly, the discovery occurred less than 500 feet away from from another burial site where archaeologists had previously discovered Indus Valley artifacts, something that was brought to the attention of researchers after a local farmer discovered some of the objects in 2005.

SK Manjul, who is in charge of excavations at the ASI’s Institute of Archaeology in Delhi, has explained that the Bronze Age chariots show that this region of India was clearly just as advanced as areas of Greece and Mesopotamia during this period of time.

“The discovery of a chariot puts us on a par with other ancient civilizations, like Mesopotamia and Greece where chariots were extensively used. It seems a warrior class thrived in this region in the past.”

ASI unearths ‘first-ever’ physical evidence of chariots in Copper-Bronze age https://t.co/7w65Krg5CW pic.twitter.com/lcsjVBdBCY — Times of India (@timesofindia) June 6, 2018

Other artifacts that archaeologists were able to retrieve included beads, combs and copper pots, along with a beautiful copper mirror. It has been reported that the craftsmanship involved on this particular mirror is nothing short of astonishing, showing a civilization of people there were adept at the construction of beautiful and ornate objects.

Mr. Manjul also pointed out that when it comes to excavations in India, this site marks the first time that archaeologists have ever discovered coffins that had decorations on them that were fashioned out of copper, according to the Business Standard.

“For the first time in the entire sub-continent we have found this kind of a coffin. The cover is highly decorated with eight anthropomorphic figures. The sides of the coffins are also decorated with floral motifs.”

Despite the fact that the Copper Age chariots were found so close to previous artifacts from a civilization of people that came from the Indus Valley, archaeologists do not believe that the chariots, daggers and other artifacts recently discovered belong to this same group of people.

The Archaeological Survey of India has discovered the ‘First Ever’ physical evidence of chariots being used in a near 2000 BC periodhttps://t.co/DupdrtNvDT — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) June 6, 2018

SK Manjul also noted that these particular chariots were very special as they may have only used two wheels on them. Of the wheels that were found, archaeologists discovered that beautiful copper triangles had been drawn on them.

“The wheels rotated on a fixed axle linked by a draft pole to the yoke of a pair of animals. The axle was attached with a superstructure consisting of a platform protected by side-screens and a high dashboard.”

With the exciting new discovery of the Bronze Age chariots in India, archaeologists will be working diligently to determine what civilization may have once used these along with the other artifacts that were found.