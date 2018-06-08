Asia Argento Calls Late Boyfriend Anthony Bourdain ‘My Rock, My Protector’

Actress issues statement regarding the passing of her lover.

Asia Argento has issued a statement regarding the passing of Anthony Bourdain.

The former No Reservations star reportedly hung himself in a Paris hotel room this morning, June 8, and his body was discovered by his long-time friend and co-star Eric Ripert, who he was currently filming the latest season of Parts Unknown with in the French city. Bourdain was 61 at the time of his passing.

In a brief message posted to Twitter, Argento addressed the news of Bourdain’s passing by saying “Anthony gave all of himself in everything he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds.”

“He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

Argento, 41, and Bourdain met in 2016 when she appeared on his Parts Unknown series that aired on CNN.

CNN broke the story about Bourdain’s passing early this morning. The network was the star’s home for Parts Unknown after having hosted eight seasons of his previous show No Reservations on The Travel Channel.

Bourdain was an adamant defender of Argento in her participation in the #MeToo campaign against Harvey Weinstein and other sexual predators that, until then, had gone unreprimanded for their actions. The Italian actress was one of the first to step forward with her story about what Weinstein had done to her, accusing him of raping her two decades ago.

Bourdain recently stated that his relationship with Argento has made him “happy in ways I didn’t think I ever would be, for sure.”

After his untimely passing earlier today, the former Parts Unknown star has spurred an outpouring of emotion from all corners of the television and food community, as well as from his countless fans that have been watching his programs and reading his books since his rise to stardom outside of culinary circles in the early 2000s.

Former actress turned activist Rose McGowan mourned the loss of Bourdain with a tearful video message urging those considering suicide to seek help.

The McGowan’s words, which she posted to Twitter, also made mention of her friend, Argento.

“To those considering suicide, please don’t,” McGowan said. “Please call for help because it’s a permanent solution to a temporary problem. It’s not forever. And the world will not be better off without you.”

Bourdain became well known from that time on for his no-holds-barred approach to food, travel, and interactions in general. His brilliant storytelling, blatant honesty, and willingness to speak whatever came to his mind are what solidified him as a star in his field.